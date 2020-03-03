There’s only so much the Lady Panthers want to remember from their 53-52 loss at Lawrence Free State on Jan. 31. The result ended their hopes of facing one of Class 6A’s undefeated teams in the midseason tournament championship game, but coach Jodie Karsak’s squad believes they’re better because of it.
It’s awfully hard to question that theory.
Since that day, Derby (18-2, 12-0) has won 10 straight games by an average of almost 32 points per game. That includes a 71-37 thrashing of Salina South in its regular season finale.
“They understand that no matter what we do, we’ve got a chance [to make a run] if we guard,” Karsak said. “There are going to be some nights down the stretch where we’re not shooting well … but we can always be in a game because of our defense.”
Beyond those numbers, the program also carries the No. 1 scoring defense in Class 6A.
Derby’s road to a fifth straight trip to the Class 6A state tournament begins on Tuesday, March 3 against Wichita West at 7 p.m. With a win, the Lady Panthers would advance to the sub-state championship game. They would be the hosts and the game would also be a 7 p.m. tip.
THREE-PEAT: Lady Panthers win AVCTL-I crown
The Lady Panthers are getting a taste of hardware prior to the postseason for a third straight year. Derby added a three-peat of league championships to its résumé in its 53-40 win over Maize.
Senior Sydney Nilles (18) and junior Derryana Cobbins (10) both reached double figures to pace Derby.
Through their three-year run, the Lady Panthers (17-2, 11-0) have won 35 straight league games. They now have a 40-game streak overall.
“The credit goes to the kids,” Karsak said. “I have a vision and culture that I like and it’s very team-oriented. It’s defensive-minded and we ask them to do some hard things along with celebrating each other’s successes and not just your own ... when that comes together, it’s just so special. Gives me chills just talking about it.”
Since its 53-52 loss to Lawrence Free State on Jan. 31, Derby has put together its best basketball of the season. It has won nine straight games by an average of 31 points.
“That [Free State] game was really good for us,” Nilles said. “It showed us [what] sub-state and state can look like and we can’t get there and be scared. We really learned from that game, watched film, corrected what we need to do and we’re more confident.”
Derby controlled each of the first three quarters.
An eight-point Derby lead midway through the second quarter was blown open as sophomore Tatum Boettjer, Nilles and senior Heather Mills connected on three-straight 3s.
Mills’ third and final triple of the half aided a 32-13 Lady Panther lead at halftime. The senior finished with nine points in the game.
Cobbins scored five of her points in the third quarter, helping open a 44-23 lead after the third quarter.
That lead shrunk to 44-32 after Maize opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run. However, its hopes of a comeback faded as five-straight points from Nilles filled an ensuing two-minute scoring drought.
The Lady Panther defense tormented the Eagles’ half-court offense, finding numerous transition baskets.
Whether it be behind the arc or not, Karsak said her players’ vision is as good as it’s been through the fast break.
“I was so proud of their grit,” the Derby coach said. “... We know that [a game against] Maize is always going to be a dog fight. We were the ones bringing the bite tonight, so it was nice to see.”
vs. Salina South (Feb. 28)
S. SOUTH 4 13 11 9 – 37
DERBY 20 25 12 14 – 71
COUGARS: Weis 13, Raubenstine 6, Hamel 6, Peterson 4, Latham 3, Maxton 3, Janda 2
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 18, Nilles 13, Schomp 12, Archer 10, Cobbins 6, Boettjer 5, Mills 3, Kennedy 2, Yager 2
vs. Maize (Feb. 27)
MAIZE 7 6 10 17 – 40
DERBY 12 20 12 9 – 53
EAGLES: Holmes 18, Frenchers 13, Miller 6, Onwugbufor 3
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 18, Cobbins 10, Mills 9, Brown 7, Archer 5, Kennedy 4
vs. Hutchinson (Feb. 25)
HUTCH 7 7 4 13 – 31
DERBY 18 15 18 6 – 57
SALTHAWKS: N/A
LADY PANTHERS: N/A