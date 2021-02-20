Tatum Boettjer’s transition layup won’t mean anything more than two points in the box score.
However, the final basket of the first quarter signified the kind of threat the junior and her teammates can be as it approaches the end of the regular season.
The 6-foot-3 guard/forward beat four Campus defenders in transition, mystifying a visiting roster who couldn’t find an answer for the size Derby possesses, let alone its ability to strike from any part of the court.
Sophomore guard Addy Brown and Boettjer led Derby with 24 and 15 points, respectively, in its 60-26 blasting of Campus.
“That kind of play can change everything,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “It also helps teams from crashing the offensive boards so hard… my philosophy is that the hardest place to guard is in transition and if we can have [players of that size] running the floor with our guards trailing, every one of them can shoot and score.”
It was also a glimpse of what Karsak shared in pregame, asking all five of her players to be past half-court together five times before Campus’ unit could do it itself.
Continuing its run of seeing a different defense in almost every game, Campus attacked Derby’s offense with a zone. It naturally opened the floor for its shooters and creating ball movement that was nearly impossible to track.
Derby flexed its muscles over the third quarter, scoring 13 of the first 16 points of the eight-minute stretch. Its lead blossomed to 35 points by quarter’s end thanks to a 23-4 run.
“We put in some new stuff and we were able to use it,” she said. “There were a couple of plays in that third quarter where almost every player touched the ball and we got some easy looks. That’s just such pretty basketball.”
vs. Campus (Feb. 19)—
CAMPUS: 6 9 4 7— 26
DERBY: 17 14 23 6— 60
COLTS: Brown 5, Tindall 5, Hubbard 5, Garrett-Tillemans 4, Smith 3, Thomas 2, Jones 2
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 24, Boettjer 15, Cobbins 11, Schomp 4, Yager 3, Moon 2, Roland 1.