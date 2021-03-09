For the first time in five years, a 6A state semifinal will not include Lady Panther basketball.
Derby (18-5) had its eyes on making a return to Koch Arena. However, the third matchup between it and Dodge City over the last four years fell out of its grasp.
The program stands in rare territory after the quarterfinal loss. The last loss of 25 or more points came on Feb. 10, 2015 against Maize, which also ended in a 55-30 margin.
“It was Dodge City’s night,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “I commend Kelly [Snodgrass] and her kids because they came to battle. It just wasn’t our night and sometimes basketball is just that way.”
The Lady Panthers closed two 11-point deficits to 29-25 with 3:14 left in the third quarter, but a 14-0 Red Demon run helped capture their first trip to the state semifinals since 2010.
Addy Brown scored a team-high 16 points, but it was an otherwise meager shooting night in the 55-30 loss. The team combined to shoot 28.9 percent from the field and that number dropped five points for all players outside of the sophomore.
“Tempo was going to be super important, especially offensively,” Karsak said. “We weren’t going to get clear easy looks and [junior Camree Johnson] was in Tatum’s shorts and not letting her get a 3 off. They didn’t let Addy get too many looks although she was our best offensive threat.”
This defeat came against a surging Red Demons roster, which set a new program record with 21 wins. They also ruffled a typically sure-handed Derby roster, forcing 22 turnovers and scoring 20 points off of those miscues.
“Early on, we were forcing a little bit,” Karsak said. “This team gets into a habit of scoring quick instead of letting things develop. When you’re trying to score quick and the ball isn’t going down, it makes for a tough ball game… but they’re a great defensive team.”
After trailing 26-16 at halftime, the opening six minutes of the third quarter painted a better picture for the Lady Panthers. A basket off a Derryana Cobbins steal cut their deficit to four, but it was the final push.
Dodge City jumped on the back of junior Camree Johnson, who scored 17 of her game-high 27 points in the game’s final nine-plus minutes.
“Defensively, she put the ball on the floor and we were a step slow,” Karsak said. “… She’s a great player and she could really catch, rip and go left. Usually we’ve got help side there taking charges and we didn’t have any of that going on, especially in that fourth quarter.
It was not the storybook that ending to coach Jodie Karsak’s tenure that the program had hoped for. However, the program certainly stands in much better shape than where it sat when she took over.
It was the school’s sixth-straight state quarterfinal. That run included its only state championship as well as four semifinal and two championship game appearances. The program finished 127-17 over that stretch, averaging 22 wins per campaign.
“The only way this program has those numbers is if you have really great kids,” Karsak said. “They sacrifice day in and day out and want to get better. They compete and sure I get to lead them and help them see their potential… but truly the kids make it happen.”
at Dodge City, 6A state quarterfinals (March 9)—
DERBY: 4 12 12 2— 30
DODGE CITY: 11 15 13 16— 55
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 16, Cobbins 7, Boettjer 5, Yager 2.
RED DEMONS: Johnson 27, K. Unruh 13, Gleason 8, B. Unruh 3, Perez 3.