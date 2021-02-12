It has been six years since Derby has lost three-straight basketball games.
One could say it’s a lull, but the word can’t be found in the vocabulary of Lady Panther coaches and players.
One the heels of dropping a 67-57 game to Andover Central, Derby is choosing to see the bright side of its brief skid. After all, those three losses came by a total of 15 points to ranked teams with a combined 32-4 record.
While they would have chosen wins, they see a window that will help this team be prepared for the rigors of the postseason.
“They understand that we need this [moving forward],” coach Jodie Karsak said. “We’ve had every set thrown at us… this is all really going to help us and I can say it because I know our kids believe it.”
Sophomore Addy Brown (16), sophomore Tatum Boettjer (14) and senior Derryana Cobbins (13) all reached double figures for Derby. However, it couldn’t overcome 25 points from Creighton commit Brittany Harshaw and 24 from Maine signee Bailey Wilborn.
Even then, Derby closed what was a 17-point deficit with 4:48 left to six points just three minutes later.
The Jaguar star duo helped spur a 28-point second quarter with seven triples, opening a gap that the Lady Panthers couldn’t close.
“They’d take one, two dribbles and they were pushing the ball up the court,” Karsak said. “We didn’t stop the ball and they stuck some in our face.”
at Andover Central (Feb. 9)—
DERBY: 19 10 16 12— 57
ANDOVER CENTRAL: 12 28 17 10— 67
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 16, Boettjer 14, Cobbins 13, Smith 8, Schomp 3, Roland 2, White 1.
JAGUARS: Harshaw 25, Wilborn 24, Stearns 11, Amekporfor 4, Wheatley 2, Newfarmer 1.