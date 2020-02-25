Playing meaningful basketball in February was just one part of the vision that Jodie Karsak and her staff had outlined when she took over the program.
For a third-straight year, the Lady Panther coach’s roster has done exactly that.
With a trio of regular-season games remaining, Derby (15-2, 9-0) is closing in on three-straight league championships. With at least two wins this week, the Lady Panthers would also secure home court advantage in sub-state.
“Even with our new girls … they understand the implications,” Karsak said of finishing out the regular season. “Even more than that, we have a league championship to play for. They’re both motivating factors.”
Building its way out of a pair of early losses this season, Karsak said her once inexperienced roster has made significant strides.
The Lady Panther coach was particularly pleased with her players’ ability to “create” plays without the ball.
“We’re understanding the details,” Karsak said. “… 95 percent of the game is played without the ball. What I’m trying to get them to understand is how well are they doing when the ball isn’t in their hands. That’s no matter if it’s offense or defense.”
While the program has a treasure trove of talent offensively, it has made its mark on the defensive end of the floor. Only Wichita Heights (29) has allowed fewer points per game in Class 6A.
Dating back to the start of its current league title streak in 2017-18 (65 games), the Lady Panthers are allowing just 28.3 points per game.
Derby roster clicking as postseason nears
One look down the Derby bench and coaches can mix and match just about any type of lineup.
While its underclassmen have certainly made their presence known, the returning corps has been a catalyst amidst Derby’s latest run.
Sydney Nilles reached double figures for a third-straight game, scoring 13
points in Derby’s 59-11 win over Campus.
“The experience is showing right now, especially with some of what we’re trying to do differently,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “You hope that the experience of your seniors and the rest of your upperclassmen will [be seen] as the season progresses.”
The senior was joined in double figures by freshmen Maryn Archer (14) and Addy Brown (10). However, the Lady Panthers made their mark defensively against the undermanned Colts.
They held their AVCTL-I foe scoreless in the first and fourth quarters and allowed only one shot inside the 3-point line.
Campus was held scoreless over the first nine minutes, before Lakin Hixson hit a 3 to end Derby’s 17-0 start.
The quick start painted a more than pleasant picture as Karsak and company are building off a 69-38 throttling over second-place Salina Central on Tuesday.
“What we’re doing is starting to become a habit more than thinking,” Karsak said. “It’s really awesome to see. On Tuesday, I felt like pieces fell together and [continued against Campus].”
vs. Grandview Christian (Mo.) (Feb. 22)
GRCHMO 4 5 3 6 – 18
DERBY 25 14 17 2 – 58
GOLDEN EAGLES: Nunez 7, Young 4, Carauth 4, Cohen 3
PANTHERS: Yager 11, Brown 9, Nilles 6, Svymbersky 6, Archer 6, Mills 5, Jackson 3, Schomp 3, Steinert 3, Kennedy 2, Cobbins 2, Boettjer 2
vs. Campus (Feb. 21)
CAMPUS 0 6 5 0 – 11
DERBY 15 17 18 9 – 59
COLTS: Hixson 6, Tindall 3, Morales 2
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 14, Nilles 13, Brown 10, Mills 9, Cobbins 4, Boettjer 4, Jackson 3, Kennedy 2
at Salina Central (Feb. 18)
DERBY 22 19 22 6 – 69
S. CNTRL 11 14 9 4 – 38
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 20, Mills 10, Cobbins 10, Brown 9, Archer 7, Boettjer 5, Schomp 3, Svymbersky 3, Kennedy 2
MUSTANGS: Williams 17, Kierscht 8, Stewart 5, Griffin 4, Cunningham 2, Polk-Darby 2