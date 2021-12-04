The Lady Panthers opened the season with a 53-40 win over Wichita Heights in the GWAL/AVCTL Challenge on Dec. 4. Addy Brown led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, and Naomi White was close behind with 14 points on the afternoon.
It may not have been the prettiest win for head coach Dan Harrison and his crew, but it set the tone for the season.
"It was a little bit ugly at times; we were really nervous starting out," Harrison said. "To our girl's credit, we settled down and made some really good plays, especially in the second quarter."
It was an uphill battle for the majority of the first quarter as Wichita Heights took a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter. The shots were not falling for the Lady Panthers, and there was some miscommunication to start the game.
With 3:05 remaining in the first quarter, Derby caught fire and sparked a 14-0 run that tied the game at 10-10 and bled into the second quarter.
Brown and White led all scorers with eight points apiece with six alone in the second quarter each, which gave Derby a 25-17 lead at the break.
The Panthers extended the lead in the third quarter, but senior Zyanna Walker kept the Falcons in the game with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
The key for the Panthers going in was shutting down Walker. Walker was the leading scorer in the game with 23 points and was the bulk of the Falcons offense.
"Walker is an awesome player, and I had Jada Hopson and Naomi White guard her, and their main job was to wear her out," Harrison said. "Late in the fourth quarter, some of the jump shots were a little short, and we were able to make those empty possessions."
The Panthers had some foul trouble midway through the fourth quarter as Hopson and Destiny Smith were both limited with four fouls each.
Wichita Heights remained aggressive in the fourth with a point quarter, but Derby was able to withstand the scoring and hold a ten-point lead for the majority of the second half.
Derby will get a week to fine-tune some things before jumping in conference play on Dec. 14.