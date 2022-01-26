Following a 58-23 win over Maize, Derby girls basketball is sitting at the top of 6A and the AVCTL-I at 9-0, 6-0 in league play and feeling confident heading into a tough midseason tournament at Lawrence Free State.
The tournament will have some stiff competition with some of the top teams in girls basketball this season, but Derby is looking forward to the challenge of the tournament with hopes it will prepare them for another state title run.
“We are going to see some teams back-to-back in the upcoming tournament that will push us, just because of their athleticism that we haven’t seen yet,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We are putting all the pieces together, but you don’t get sharp until you face a little friction and things get hard; that’s what makes us tough and sharp. This is training for the state tournament.”
Washburn Rural and Shawnee Mission West are two of the top teams that the Lady Panthers could face down the road. Entering the tournament week, Washburn Rural is 9-1 while Shawnee Mission West is 9-0 and sitting in second in the 6A East standings.
“We are in the same bracket as Washburn Rural, who knocked us out of the state championship a few years ago, and then Shawnee Mission West is on the other side,” Harrison said. “They have a couple of athletic kids. We played them in the summer and won so we have that experience. Of course, summer is summer, so it doesn’t necessarily matter, but it is in the back of your head and could be an advantage for us.”
Keeping players rested and ready will be key throughout the tournament. The Lady Panthers will be prepared because of the coaching methods of Harrison.
“I try to make practice more intense in different ways where you have to think while executing and being able to adjust on the fly,” Harrison said. “Keeping it fresh and giving them some breaks to recharge and keep that joy of playing. In 40 years of coaching, you learn more of the science of it all. I tell the girls all the time that there is a method to my madness.”
It doesn’t get much easier for the Panthers coming out of the tournament with a tough road matchup against Hutchinson on Feb. 1, at McPherson on Feb. 4 and a home matchup with Andover Central on Feb. 8. However, coach Harrison emphasized that Derby is not trying to look too far ahead and taking it game by game.
“We have six games that will challenge us differently, so this is an important stretch for us,” Harrison said. “We just focus on one game at a time; we don’t talk about our record. We talk about our end goal, winning a state championship. To get there, we need to get better every day, and they have bought in and are working toward that.”
Derby will play Topeka West at 7:30 on Jan. 27 in the opening round of the Lawrence Free State Tournament.