Rebounding was crucial for Derby girls basketball in the 48-23 win over Andover Central on Feb. 8.
The Lady Panthers controlled the boards all game long with 28 rebounds on the night. It helped Derby extend possessions and run its fast-paced offense to catch the Lady Jaguars out of position.
Junior Addy Brown finished the night with seven rebounds, but head coach Dan Harrison credited his guards – junior Maryn Archer, sophomore Naomi White and senior Jada Hopson – for swiping several rebounds for Derby.
“That is awesome; it is just hard work,” Harrison said. “It is heart and work that makes a great rebounder. Everyone thinks it is all about height but, if you look at it, a lot of our rebounds were our guards.”
Derby took an early lead by winning the battle under the basket and forcing the tempo. Quick passing to find the open shot was crucial in the first half.
Smart passing gave the Lady Panthers the upper hand to the point where almost every player on the floor touched the ball before the shot.
Derby showed the smooth, quick passing midway through the second quarter when Archer got an open three thanks to quick ball movement and switching the floor.
Senior Tatum Boettjer received the ball on the right side of the perimeter and passed to Brown on the other side, forcing the Andover Central defense to switch, leaving Archer wide open for a three.
The Lady Panthers shared the ball well and finished the night with nine assists.
“We want to share the basketball, and it really rewards the people that are running down the floor,” Harrison said. “They were jamming us and trying to steal the rebound. I just wanted our players to focus on getting the ball out quickly and making them pay for that.”
The three-ball was working for Derby as Archer hit four and Boettjer hit two. Most of the shots on the perimeter were created by ball movement by the team.
Derby held a 35-16 lead at the break and opened the third quarter with high defensive intensity, holding the Lady Jaguars to zero points.
Shutting down senior Brittany Harshaw was the biggest key for Derby defensively. Harshaw finished the night with 13 points but was held scoreless in the second half.
“[Harshaw] is a great player, so we tried to go super athletic on her with White and Hopson,” Harrison said. “Between the two of them, they really wore her out. By the second half, it was hard for her to get the elevation to get a shot. We are really blessed to have those kinds of athletes.”
White led Derby with 14 points, while Archer and Brown each finished with 12 points.
ANDOVER C. 7 9 0 7 23
DERBY 17 18 8 5 48
LADY JAGUARS: Harshaw 14, Jefferson 3, Streams 3, Rogers 2, Snodgrass 1.
LADY PANTHERS: White 14, Archer 12, Brown 12, Boettjer 8, Hopson 2.
Lady Panthers dominate Salina South
Derby girls basketball jumped out to its typical early lead and never looked back in a 53-27 win on Feb. 11.
The Lady Panthers were off and rolling with a 19-0 run to start the game and scored 21 points in the first quarter. The offense cooled off in the second quarter, but Derby took a 27-10 lead into the half.
“We got off to a great start with a 19-point run,” Harrison said. “They really tried to slow the game down and made us play defense for 35-45 seconds per possession. We continued to attack and move the ball on offense.”
Salina South jumped out to a hot 16-point third quarter as the Lady Cougars slowed the game down to force the Lady Panthers to be patient on defense. Derby was outscored 16-13 in the third quarter, which has been a rare occurrence this season.
The trademark Derby defense came alive in the final quarter and limited Salina South to one point.
“We had good balanced scoring, but we know we need to really get after it for all 32 minutes, not just in bursts. But, it was still a solid win.”
DERBY 21 6 13 13 53
SALINA S. 5 5 16 1 27
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 15, White 14, Archer 9, Boettjer 9, Hopson 4, Smith 1.
LADY COUGARS: Harris 9, Hamel 5, Arnold 3, E. Herbel 3, Nash 3, Beckman 3, Packett 1.