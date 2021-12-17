Derby held Eisenhower to zero points in the third quarter en route to a dominating 47-21 win on Dec. 17.
Amid the scoring drought for the Tigers, the Lady Panthers went on a 25-0 run in the third quarter that bled late into the fourth.
Junior Addy Brown led all scorers with 16 points, and sophomore Naomi White scored eight on the night.
Eisenhower jumped out to a hot first quarter and entered the second quarter tied at ten apiece as the Panthers struggled to capitalize on scoring chances early. However, there was no panic from the Derby bench because it was only a matter of time before the team flipped the switch.
“I told the team after the first quarter that was their best shot, and it was 10-10,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “That was the best half they played so far this year, and I told the coach that we knew that they were going to fight us. They just ran out of gas and we hit the accelerator and ran it out the second half.”
An 8-0 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Panthers the lead for the first time in the game. Two quick threes by senior Tatum Boettjer helped extend the lead.
Eisenhower fought back by driving into the lane to draw fouls and extend possessions. The Panthers finished the half with seven team fouls as Derby led 16-22 at halftime.
It was all Derby the rest of the way as the Lady Panthers outscored the Tigers 25-5 in the second half.
Eisenhower found success in the opening quarter by taking long possessions that ended in points. The Lady Panthers struggled to produce much early outside of Brown. The lengthy possessions proved to be costly for the Tigers as the offensive production stalled the rest of the game.
The Lady Panthers never stopped the momentum starting at the second quarter and found success in all areas after the shaky start. The shift in the second quarter came with aggressive drives by Archer. The three-ball started to fall in the second half, which opened room in the paint for Brown to work.
“Addy was getting the shots early and inside, and that collapsed and it opened up in rhythm threes and we have a lot of good shooters to make those.”
The Lady Panthers will get two weeks off before facing off against Salina South on Jan. 4. Derby is entering that break feeling good early in the year. With the win, the Lady Panthers enter the break with some good momentum.
“After a win, you always so in with a better feeling,” Harrison said. “The break gives us a few days for our bodies to rest up, clear our minds and recharge the batteries to restart in January.”