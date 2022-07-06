The Derby girls basketball team invited young basketball players to learn from current Lady Panthers at the Junior Panther Girls Basketball Camp on June 29-30. The two-day camp has become a yearly tradition in Derby for nearly 10 years and the second held by current girls basketball head coach Dan Harrison.
“It is kind of a tradition,” Harrison said. “If you are a good high school coach, you want to reach out to empower the next generation and get the girls excited about playing ball.”
Day one of the camp was heavily focused on reviewing and building the fundamentals of basketball like dribbling, rebounding and shooting. Day two featured some friendly competition putting the lessons from day one into action.
The campers learned the small details of the game with activities that make the off-the-ball movements, like setting a screen, rewarding. Keeping the under-appreciated aspects of the game fun is a big part of the camp.
“Part of it is what you emphasize,” Harrison said. “If we are talking about screening, we teach them how to do to a screen and roll. Instead of the person shooting the ball, the roller gets the pass and the shot. So, we are planting a seed that if they go screen for their teammate, they get the shot because they’ll be open. We try to emphasize those things.”
The camp provides young girls a chance to interact with current Lady Panthers, who help run the show. Harrison said having that interaction is vitally important because it gives the girls some good role models to interact with and be inspired by. The players of the Lady Panther program know
the responsibility that comes with being a part of one of the best girls basketball programs in the state and strive to be positive examples for young players.
The high school players learn how to teach concepts to young players. Harrison said his players find out pretty quickly that coaching is much harder than they might think, but it helps them grow differently.
“You have to think about how to help an 8-year-old girl go through the fundamentals,” Harrison said. “They don’t realize it, but it helps them as well in the process.”
Seeing his players grow by teaching basketball lessons has been a rewarding piece of the camps for Harrison. Simply seeing that his players are growing as players and people is rewarding as a coach.
“That is the greatest feeling as a coach,” Harrison said. “Just seeing the lessons your players have taken from you and your other coaches and hearing them say to the little girl the same thing you said to her on a Monday night in the summer league. That’s gratifying as a coach because it is not just about wins and losses; it is about developing the player and the person, and if you are able to see the growth in both areas, you have done a good job.”