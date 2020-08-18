No one has worn a Derby High School uniform in competition since March 12.
Those Lady Panther jerseys have now been boxed for five months, but the thoughts of Jodie Karsak’s rosters continue to be unpacked as they face questions of what a 2020-2021 season may or may not look like.
It was an imperfect ending to what could have been a third championship game in four years. It could have further cemented Derby’s program as one of the elites in 6A recent history.
The roster was unable to live out those moments inside Charles Koch Arena, but the days, weeks and months since have revealed truths for Karsak’s squad.
They’re on the attack regardless of the circumstances.
Karsak tallies points for being a “gym rat” and dedicating time to playing basketball and participating in team activities through the summer. While final scores have yet to be totaled, the longtime Derby coach said she had better numbers in June than any month in her career.
It verified a message that Karsak had heard from her players, wanting to get back on the court and make the most out of the knowns rather than the unknowns.
“They’re hungry and they understand how important
it is to make each moment count,” she said. “… It was neat to see the majority of the players back are hungry and ready to go. If we get to play, we want to be ready.”
There is certainly reason to be eager to turn the page to 2020-2021. That might be sophomore point guard Maryn Archer, who made her pledge to Arkansas earlier this year. Perhaps it’s her classmate Addy Brown, who continues to make her presence felt on the national recruiting stage. Add in junior Tatum Boettjer and senior Jaidyn Schomp (Missouri Western commit) and Karsak has the pieces to compete on 6A’s biggest stage.
While the talent even stretches beyond this group, Karsak pinpointed Schomp and her three years of varsity basketball as the “glue” of the program in the coming season.
“She has bought into what we’re all about,” the Derby coach said of Schomp’s on and off the court leadership. “… On the court, she understands the expectations of how hard we go, the detail we do things with and the encouragement toward each other.”
The cast of favorites in Kansas’ largest classification is extensive, including Blue Valley North, Olathe East, Olathe North, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Topeka and Wichita Heights. All but one of these programs qualified for state last March and arguably the top two programs, Topeka and Wichita Heights, return almost their entire roster.
While potential dates with either school remain in question, Karsak wants her players prepared to handle what any of these schools might bring in the regular season or postseason.
One difficult trio of games that is known is a stretch that includes dates with BV North (location TBD), McPherson (Feb. 5) and Andover Central (Feb. 9).
Even though she doesn’t know exactly where her team will stand come February, Karsak said she knows her girls will be ready after the previous five months and the six weeks spent together over the summer.
“Even in building our schedule, we want to play the best,” Karsak said. “We have the kind of kids who want to play the best and see how they stack up. They have the type of ‘swag’ that when they step on the floor, they believe they can beat whoever stands across from them.”