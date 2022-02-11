Derby girls basketball jumped out to its typical early lead and never looked back in a 53-27 win on Feb. 11.
The Lady Panthers we off and rolling with a 19-0 run to start the game and scored 21 points in the first quarter. The offense cooled off in the second quarter, but Derby took a 27-10 lead into the half.
“We got off to a great start with a 19 point run,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “They really tried to slow the game down and made us play for 35-45 seconds per possession. We continued to attack and move the ball on offense.”
Salina South jumped out to a hot 16 points third quarter as the Lady Cougar slowed the game down to force the Lady Panthers to be patient on defense. Derby was outscored 16-13 in the third quarter, which has been a rare occurrence this season.
The trademark Derby defense came alive in the final quarter and limited Salina South to one point.
“We had good balanced scoring, but we know we need to really get after it for all 32 minutes, not just in bursts. But, it was still a solid win.”
DERBY 21 6 13 13 53
SALINA SOUTH 5 5 16 1 27
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 15, White 14, Archer 9, Boettjer 9, Hopson 4, Smith 1.
LADY COUGARS: Harris 9, Hamel 5, Arnold 3, E. Herbel 3, Nash 3, Beckman 3, Packett 1.