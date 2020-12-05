Any silence of no fans was decimated by a roar on the scoreboard.
A span of 51 unanswered points kept Derby (1-0) in perfect rhythm, cruising past Wichita Northwest, 79-11, in its 2020-2021 season opener.
Sophomore Addy Brown led five players in double figures, including four starters, with a team-high 20 points. Freshman Destiny Smith also added 10 points off the bench in her Derby debut.
“The manner of which we came and played, these girls just had so much fun,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “Our big [message] for this game was setting the tone and starting to figure out what our identity is. Holy smokes, that was fun.”
As good as the Lady Panther offense performed, it was its defense that dictated the pace of Friday night’s debut. Karsak pointed out its backcourt’s ability to read a Grizzly formation effectively.
Wichita Northwest’s Taylor Kilpatrick made it 6-2 Derby with a runner in the lane at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter. It was its only basket for the next 18 minutes, going scoreless through the for the remainder of the half.
“We work on defense probably as much as anything,” Karsak said. “They’re bought in and get what we want to do. Wichita Northwest had that play they ran and I told them to jump [in the passing lane]. Our players are eager and understand that pressure is going to get them easy baskets.”
Add in two athletic guards and a front court that doesn’t stand below 6-foot-2, and it was an unpleasant night for anyone wearing navy and gold on either end of the floor.
“How are you going to guard our top five?” Karsak said. “I feel I’m kind of a broken record and I say this every year, but it’s happening again. Tatum is hitting 3s, Jai is getting good looks and Addy hits a bunch of shots, Maryn is going to Maryn and Derryana hits at the buzzer… we’re going to be tough to stop.”
Karsak was particularly pleased by the play of her front court, handling the glass and not settling for shots when a better look was available.
Brown controlled the paint for the better part of three quarters and Karsak complimented Schomp for taking her defender to the basket for a shot and a foul in the final minute of the first quarter.
“Addy is about as physical as they come, but not quite knowing what to do and kicking the ball back out,” Karsak said. “You’re not going to see that. She’s going to take you to the hole and Jaidyn off the bounce, we’ve been working on it for a couple of years, we got to see her do it so easily in this game.”
WICHITA NW: 2 0 7 2– 11
DERBY: 29 24 22 4– 79
GRIZZLIES: Hatton 4, Ongunbiyi 3, Franklin 2, Kilpatrick 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 20, Archer 14, Boettjer 13, Cobbins 12, Smith 10, Schomp 5, Wilson 2, White 2, Hopson 1.