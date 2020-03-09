It wasn’t a matter of if, but when.
Jodie Karsak and her staff watched with anticipation as new and returning players walked into practice on Nov. 18, 2019. Wanting to find that right mix, the longtime Derby coach preached patience with her players.
Four months later, that message is paying off.
Through its current 12-game winning streak, it has won each contest by over 31 points per game, while also holding its opponents to 27 points per game.
Now, Karsak wants to see her players appreciate the road they’ve been on.
“For us to be able to go again and be a part of the Elite Eight of Kansas… there is no better feeling to see that you belong [at state],” she said. “These kids have worked hard for this and it goes back to the day after Memorial Day and that we’re putting all that preparation into our confidence.”
With it being the first state tournament game for about half of its rotation, Karsak said she hopes her players understand it’s just their next game on the schedule.
“Consistency is one of the biggest words I use, understanding how we want to go about our entire year,” she said. “… I believe that when we do that, they’ll be ready to go out and play.”
Karsak credits her four seniors in helping build its bridge into the postseason. That includes guard Sydney Nilles, who enters the playoffs with 11.1 points per game over its current winning streak. The Newman signee still led Derby in scoring in Saturday’s sub-state championship game despite having to sit with foul trouble in the third quarter.
Perhaps Derby’s biggest advantage has come in its front court. Junior Jaidyn Schomp (6-foot-3), sophomore Tatum Boettjer (6-foot-3) and freshman Addy Brown (6-foot-2) all have the capability to stretch the floor, impacting the game offensively and defensive at almost any spot.
The trio combined for over half its rebounds this past Saturday, but Karsak has also been pleased with the offensive development of this group.
Brown has done a bulk of her damage inside 18 feet this year, but Schomp and Boettjer have both been consistent threats from the perimeter.
“Addy has come alive this last part of the season,” Karsak said. “I’ve challenged our players that can score in the paint that we have to establish this. They’ve all taken it to heart. When Addy gets that ball, she’s making some great moves and can score.”
Karsak said freshman guard Maryn Archer, who joins Nilles as the only two players to score 20 or more points in a game, has shown marked improvement on the defensive end of the floor.