A potential date with the No. 1 team in 6A whet the appetite of a group with title aspirations.
Instead of facing Topeka, a misstep in the Lady Firebird Classic semifinals gave Derby a different story this past weekend. Its 53-52 overtime loss to Lawrence Free State put it in the consolation finals against BV Southwest.
Freshmen Maryn Archer and Addy Brown each scored 10 points to knock off the Timberwolves in the third-place game of the tournament. Archer also scored 52 points through three games, receiving all-tournament honors at the end of the weekend.
The first piece of a disappointing loss was keeping one slip-up from becoming two. With nine games to go in the regular season, coach Jodie Karsak is eager to see how her girls respond.
“We were walking down the hallway after the win and Heather [Mills] was saying, ‘great bounce back you guys!” Karsak said. “It’s a game of failures and mistakes and we can’t get caught up in all of that.”
A season that has been a marathon and a sprint slowed down for Derby on Saturday.
It held BV Southwest, who upset Olathe West in the quarterfinals, to four first-quarter points and asserted itself defensively.
“We were able to get down the floor on them and we beat them on the boards by quite a bit,” coach Jodie Karsak added.
In Friday night’s semifinal, Lawrence Free State brought arguably its best performance to the floor. It hit seven 3-pointers, anchoring an offensive onslaught that it hadn’t seen yet this winter.
Derby had an opportunity to win the game in overtime, taking a one-point lead into the final minute. However, a key foul set up the Lawrence Free State rally in the final 60 seconds.
“They just made one less mistake than us,” Karsak said. “We were up by one with under a minute to go and we fouled. I had just called a timeout, [telling the girls] we can’t foul. Prior to that we had missed a couple of free throws, so it came down to the wire and hats off to them.”
The loss ended a 10-game winning streak during midseason tournaments for the Lady Panthers. Karsak, who is an advocate of what midseason tournaments offer both in scheduling and opponents, said her girls can decide which direction they go after their third-place finish.
“I’m excited [looking back] because we can learn from it,” Karsak said. “Our expectations are really high because of who we are and the program we are. We also have to remember it’s a grind and we appreciate these games because they’re going to pay off, for sure.”
Consolation final vs. BV Southwest (Feb. 1)
BVSW 4 11 14 9 – 38
DERBY 11 17 13 13 – 54
TIMBERWOLVES: Simmons 16, Garretson 8, Bert 5, Justice 2, Hicklin 2, Hale 2, Simmons 2, Augustine 1
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 10, Brown 10, Nilles 9, Boettjer 8, Schomp 6, Cobbins 5, Mills 4, Kennedy 2
Semifinals vs. Lawrence Free State (Jan. 31)
LAFS 13 11 17 9 (3) – 53
DERBY 13 10 10 17 (2) – 52
FIREBIRDS: Clarke 20, Kesten 17, Nunoo 7, Harrell 6, McIntire 2
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 17, Brown 11, Cobbins 9, Schomp 8, Boettjer 2, Mills 2, Kennedy 2
Quarterfinals vs. Lawrence (Jan. 30)
LAWR 2 6 14 6 – 28
DERBY 13 23 16 11 – 63
LIONS: Stewart 12, Marshell 7, Galbreath 5, Gajekin 2, Horjo 2
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 25, Kennedy 12, Brown 10, Boettjer 8, Mills 4, Cobbins 2, Nilles 2
LADY FIREBIRD CLASSIC SCORES (at Lawrence Free State)
Thursday, Jan. 30
Derby 61, Lawrence 28
Lawrence Free State 69, FL Schlagle 55
BV Southwest 59, Olathe West 57
Topeka 76, Junction City 17
Friday, Jan. 31
Olathe West 60, Junction City 29
FL Schlagle 60, Lawrence 29
SEMIFINALS: Topeka 64, BV Southwest 48
SEMIFINALS: Lawrence Free State 53, Derby 52 (OT)
Saturday, Feb. 1
7TH PLACE: Lawrence 52, Junction City 45
5TH PLACE: Olathe West 62, FL Schlagle 52
3RD PLACE: Derby 54, BV Southwest 38
CHAMPIONSHIP: Topeka 81, Lawrence Free State 36