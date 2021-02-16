Jodie Karsak has relived the 96 minutes of basketball from McPherson (Feb. 5), BV North (Feb. 6) and Andover Central (Feb. 9) as much as anyone.
It provides a snapshot of how the longtime Derby coach wants to guide her team as the season ends. It began with a home date against Salina South this past Friday and the rebound of three losses is starting to fall into place.
Sophomore Addy Brown scored 21 points and junior Tatum Boettjer added 14 in its 45-26 win over Salina South. The win keeps them tied for the league lead alongside Maize, but with an injury bug and arguably its toughest schedule in Karsak’s eight years in Derby, they’re looking at what each game can bring ahead of the postseason.
“I need to help my kids to believe, and in sometimes more than they do in themselves, in what they can do and the day-to-day grind,” Karsak said of a roster she doesn’t believe has peaked yet. “It’s finding what we can get better at each day … but also it’s the idea that we have our road and we have to be ready for it.”
Derby’s biggest catalysts in the back half of its schedule have been Brown and Boettjer. The sophomore guard is on pace to set a new high-scoring mark (17.4) over Karsak’s tenure with the Lady Panthers. Boettjer has scored in double figures in the last three games and is now averaging 10.9 points per contest.
The 2020-2021 season has presented its share of unique challenges, but Karsak credits Brown’s steadiness amidst turbulence.
The sophomore has been held out of double digits once and scored 16 or more points in 11 of its 16 games.
“It’s the perspective that no matter what comes my way, good or bad, I’m going to be my best,” Karsak said. “For a sophomore to have that is quite amazing. She’d say she has watched her sister go through this, but her leadership skills and demeanor on the court are great.”
vs. Salina South (Feb. 12)
SALINA SOUTH 10 5 9 2 – 26
DERBY 13 16 9 7 – 45
COUGARS: Hamel 9, Franco 6, Weis 5, Peterson 4, Arnold 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 21, Boettjer 14, Cobbins 5, Smith 3, Schomp 2.