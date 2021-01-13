Like any coach, Jodie Karsak ponders her message of a timeout as her players walk to the bench. More often than not there will be a note or two, but Tuesday night was a story of praise for her players.
Derby strung together arguably its most complete game of 2020-21, smashing its rival Campus, 70-28. It scored the first 15 points of the game and led by as many as 36 points in the contest.
“We’ve taken some huge leaps,” Karsak said. “We’re starting to figure out our roles and I’m really proud of their effort. It was from our starters and down our roster.”
Sophomore Addy Brown reached 20 points (22) for the third time and led three Lady Panthers in double figures. Tatum Boettjer scored 15 points, while freshman Naomi White set a new career-high with 10.
For a roster that was held to just 29 points in its loss to Maize on Dec. 22, it’s a feeling of jubilation. Preparing to soon add sophomore guard Maryn Archer back to the floor, it has escalated attention to detail while in her absence.
“With her energy and enthusiasm and all that she can bring to the table… it’s what we’ve been looking for,” Karsak said. “I knew it would get here, but you don’t always know when those lightbulbs might go off.”
Derby obliterated an undermanned Campus roster with its half-court offense. With all five players able to score across the floor, it only added to the stresses of what the Colts hoped to do.
Six different players scored by halftime, including 16 from Brown. Karsak said each game demonstrates the leaps and bounds her sophomore took over the last 12 months.
Campus guard Tya Tindall scored nine of its first 18 points and was the only player to score in the opening quarter.
White scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, helping the Derby freshman reach double digits for the first time in her career.
DERBY: 23 17 20 10– 70
CAMPUS: 3 10 11 4– 28
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 22, Boettjer 15, White 10, Cobbins 7, Schomp 5, Roland 4, Hopson 3, Yager 2, Wilson 2.
COLTS: Tindall 12, Hubbard 4, Brown 3, Morales 2, Caballero 2, Groh 2.