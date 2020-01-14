Opponent aside, Jodie Karsak challenged her players to focus on their own locker room and what it could bring to the floor.
From that brought arguably one of Derby’s most complete efforts of the season.
Maryn Archer scored a game-high 17 points, aiding the Lady Panthers (6-1) to a 63-19 win against the host Colts. The freshman has now reached double figures in five of their seven games. Junior Derryana Cobbins added 11 points to pace Derby.
Derby obliterated an undermanned Campus roster with its defensive pressure, opening up a 26-4, first-quarter lead. Cobbins scored the last seven points of the opening eight minutes.
Its lead blossomed to 35 points, 43-8, at halftime.
“It doesn’t matter who we are playing, we just have to focus on being us and getting better [each day],” Karsak said. “… We want to come out with some swag and be who we are. Our first quarter was some of the best we’ve played this season.”
Plays that took longer to develop or were missed in Derby’s first six games began falling into place.
Karsak commended the hustle of her players on the glass, including a dazzling second-quarter save from junior Katelyn Kennedy that set up freshman Addy Brown at the rim.
As the Lady Panthers coach rotates starting lineups and sees her younger roster in place, she said those are the moments that will set up her team in February and March.
“We could have a different starting lineup every game because of our depth,” she said. “I told them [before the game], ‘when it’s your time to play, go make the most of your minutes.’”
CAMPUS: 4 4 7 4— 19
DERBY: 26 17 14 6— 63
COLTS: Huggans 8, Tindall 4, Smith 3, Hubbard 2, Hixon 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 17, Cobbins 11, Nilles 9, Brown 9, Schomp 7, Boettjer 6, Mills 4.