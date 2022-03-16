Blue Valley sophomore Jadyn Wooten gave the Lady Tigers a spark of energy after hitting a game-tying three with seven seconds remaining in regulation to send the 6A state semifinal into overtime against Derby on March 11.
The Lady Panthers came out of the huddle ready to fight for their spot in the championship. It took two overtimes to complete the mission as Derby squeaked out a 51-49 double-overtime thriller.
Nearly every starter for Derby had her moment in the win as balanced scoring and defense helped push the Lady Panthers over the edge during a cold shooting afternoon. Every Lady Panther that entered the game recorded a bucket led by 16 by junior Addy Brown and 14 by junior Maryn Archer.
From Brown dominating the paint, Archer dishing the ball to senior Tatum Boettjer hitting a crucial three to start the double-overtime period, it was a true team win for the Lady Panthers.
It was an ice-cold shooting afternoon throughout the game for Derby, which all started in the opening quarter, where the team went 1-15 from the floor.
“We were just taking quick shots at the wrong places,” Harrison said. “We always want to attack inside and outside, but we were settling for the first open shot, which played into the hands of their zone defense.”
The Lady Panthers finished the first half shooting 16 percent from the floor and trailing Blue Valley 18-13. Derby finished the night shooting 28 percent from the floor, including 2-18 from three-point range.
Defense was key for Blue Valley and avoiding a trademark Lady Panther offensive explosion was the game plan to stay in the game. The Lady Tigers were committed to their half-court defense and would set up in a zone defense on offensive free throws and Derby inbound passes.
Wooten was the backbone for the Blue Valley offense and finished the afternoon with 31 points. Her ball-handling skills and ability to score in the lane made it extremely difficult for Derby guards to contain.
The three-pointer by Wooten at the end of regulation was her most impressive shot of the night, but there was no panic from the Lady Panthers, who had to rely on each other to win.
“We all play to our strengths so well, and being able to come through for each other and trust each other is huge for us,” Archer said. “Credit to [Wooten] – she is a great player, but for us to be able to find each other and make big moments for each other was big for us; it is a lot harder to guard all of us than just one.”
Boettjer kicked off the second overtime with a three in the corner, which gave the Lady Panthers a huge confidence boost. After going 0-8 from the floor, the three by Boettjer helped relieve some pressure off the senior.
“I was upset I wasn’t hitting all game, but I knew I needed to keep shooting for the team,” Boettjer said. “I did feel some pressure come off my back, I finally hit one, and it was what I needed to get me back in that game.”
That three-point basket helped Derby get into a flow and start controlling the basketball game despite only holding the lead for nine minutes in the game.
After taking the 44-41 lead in the double overtime, the Lady Panthers controlled the momentum and hit key free throws to move on to the state championship.
BLUE VALLEY 7 11 9 6 8 8 49
DERBY 6 7 8 12 8 10 51
LADY TIGERS: Wooten 31, Deveney 8, E. Bax 4, C. Bax 2, Simmons 2, Daniels 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 16, Archer 14, White 8, Boettjer 5, Hopson 4, Smith 4.
Derby defeats Shawnee Mission West to reach semifinal
Senior Jada Hopson grabbed a loose ball and put up a shot which drew a foul to give her a chance for a three-point play in the third quarter of the 6A state quarterfinal. As the ball went in, the Derby bench erupted, and Hopson netted the free-throw forcing Shawnee Mission West to call a timeout.
It was just the momentum swing the Lady Panthers needed to create some much-needed separation.
“I think we all fed off of that,” Hopson said. “It lit a fire in all of us to keep that level of play.”
It was clear that the rest of the team started to feel relaxed after the big play by Hopson, and it translated on the court for Derby.
“We felt the energy explode off the bench and spill over onto the floor. Everyone thought if she is doing it, I can do it too,” Harrison said. “We talked about bringing the best version of themselves and doing the role they are in, they did it and our team won.”
That three-point play helped extend a 9-0 run for the Lady Panthers in a 16-point third quarter. The momentum paved the way for Derby in a 41-17 win over Shawnee Mission West on March 9.
The first half was a struggle from the floor against a Lady Viking defense committed to playing a zone with quick players.
Derby broke the Shawnee Mission West zone defense in the third quarter and started to generate productive offensive possessions. Junior Addy Brown led the way for Derby with 14 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Junior S’mya Nichols was the key player for the Lady Vikings and was almost the only source of offense for West. Nichols found a lot of success driving into the lane after forcing Derby to defend for long possessions.
Foul trouble hit Nichols in the third quarter, and she fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with 12 points. Hopson stepped up and contained Nichols, which was her role all season long.
“I put three different players on her just to slow her down, and Jada is the most physical,” Harrison said. “We had Naomi White and Maryn Archer on her, who are also great guards, but they got into foul trouble.”
Nichols was responsible for all of the Lady Viking offense until the final minute of the third quarter when sophomore Macie Loe hit a three, but Shawnee Mission West had no answer for the rest of the game.
Derby controlled the boards with 37 rebounds led by Brown, but Jada Hopson was a key factor for the Lady Panthers in the paint with seven rebounds.
Dishing the ball was key for the Lady Panthers, with nine on the day. Archer led the team with three assists.
SM WEST 2 6 5 4 17
DERBY 4 9 16 12 41
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 14, Hopson 7, White 7, Boettjer 6, Archer 3, Smith 2, Demel 2.
LADY VIKINGS: Nichols 12, Loe 3, Joyce 1, Garcia 1.