Derby girls basketball faced significant adversity for the first time this season on Jan. 14. It all started before the game as head coach Dan Harrison learned his leading scorer, junior Addy Brown, was out due to COVID-19.
The Lady Panthers fought through the adversity and learned more about their character in the 40-24 win over Newton.
“When you have a star player who is out, it creates different dynamics, and players have to step up,” Harrison said. “It is important to see how that looks before someone gets in foul trouble in the game. Hopefully, we learned some things about ourselves in this game.”
Junior Maryn Archer led Derby with 14 points, while sophomore Naomi White contributed with eight points on the night.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Harrison said. “We came out, ran the floor and played solid defense. I think we got a little tired in the second half, and we settled.”
It looked like business as usual in the opening 30 seconds as Newton turned the ball over under the basket twice to lead to a pair of easy buckets for Derby.
Newton made it difficult to defend by simply holding onto the ball and forcing Derby to stick to their assignments.
“We are starting to see that now and some zone,” Harrison said. “It just forces us to be more patient. It’s the same thing that Patrick Mahomes faces with the Chiefs; we are a big-play team, so we have to learn how to grind it out, learn how to make the extra pass and be really fundamental. When we can do those things, we can tear them up.”
The Railers did push the tempo late in the second quarter but were not able to generate good shots. Derby created separation in the second half with a 9-0 run in the third quarter as the easy buckets were hard to come by for both teams.
Foul trouble started to mount for Derby in the second half with multiple players with multiple fouls. With the already light bench, Derby had to keep players in the ballgame.
The Railers got hot from three in the fourth quarter, which helped Newton outscore the Lady Panthers 13-8 in the final period.
Ten of the 24 Newton points came from the charity stripe. Junior Stephanie Nelson led the Railers with seven points.
Derby showed its character in its eighth game of the season. Having a big win when adversity strikes only helps create crucial experience later in the season.
“I think it is huge,” Harrison said. “I think we were feeling sorry for ourselves because they were not rolling over and letting us win by 50. When that happens, you have to dig deeper, fight back and match their energy to show that we are the better team.
NEWTON 6 5 0 13 24
DERBY 12 11 9 8 40
RAILERS: Nelson 7, Koontz 5, Hendrickson 3, Antonowich 3, Lowen 2, Henderson 2, Entz 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 14, White 8, Hopson 7, Yager 4, Boettjer 3, Wilson 2, Smith 2.
Lady Panthers cruise to win over Campus
Backed by relentless defense that forced multiple turnovers, the Derby Lady Panthers defeated the Campus Colts 75-21 on Jan. 11.
Maryn Archer led Derby with 16 points, with most of those points coming from quick Campus turnovers.
Addy Brown had success in the paint and finished with 14 on the night. Senior Tatum Boettjer had the hot hand from three with 13 points, nine by the deep ball.
Sophomore Mya Free led the Colts with eight as the Lady Panthers held Campus to zero double-digit quarters.
Derby stepped on the gas pedal early, taking a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers switched to a full-court press which made Campus guards uncomfortable, and forced several turnovers in the backcourt, leading to easy baskets.
Even when the Colts were able to break out of the pressure, the Lady Panthers kept a strong defensive intensity and limited Campus offensively.
The Lady Panthers outscored Campus 26-3 to take a 46-11 lead into halftime.
Derby gave Campus a different defensive look in the second half with a zone that forced the Colts to take bad shots. The Lady Panthers continued to add the pressure holding a 71-19 lead before taking out the starters with a running clock.
CAMPUS 8 3 8 2 21
DERBY 20 26 25 4 75
COLTS: Free 8, Pfeiffer 5, Tilleman 4, Smith 2, Laake 2.
PANTHERS: Archer 16, Brown 14, Boettjer 13, Hopson 7, White 6, Smith 5, Wilson 5, Karel 5, Yager 2, Boyer 2.