Senior Jada Hopson grabbed a loose ball and put up a shot which draw a foul to give her a chance a three-point play in the third quarter of the 6A state quarterfinal. As the ball went in, the Derby bench erupted, and Hopson netted the free-throw forcing Shawnee Mission West to call a timeout.
It was just the momentum swing the Lady Panthers needed to create some much-needed separation.
“I think we all fed off of that,” Hopson said. “It lit a fire in all of us to keep that level of play.”
It was clear that the rest of the team started to feel relaxed after the big play by Hopson, and it translated on the court for Derby.
“We felt the energy explode off the bench and spilled over onto the floor. Everyone thought if she is doing it, I can do it too,” Dan Harrison said. “We talked about bringing the best version of themselves and doing the role they are in, they did it and our team won.”
That three-point play helped extend a 9-0 run for the Lady Panthers in a 16 point third quarter. The momentum paved the way for Derby in a 41-17 win over Shawnee Mission West on March 9.
The first half was a struggle from the floor against a Lady Viking defense committed to playing a zone with quick players.
“That zone takes some time to uncork it and loosen up,” Harrison said. “We needed to be patient and miss a couple of easy shots in the beginning.”
Derby seemed a little discouraged after a poor shooting first half where the Lady Panthers connected on 5-19 shots from the floor and held a 13-8 lead at the break.
The Lady Panthers broke into the zone defense in the third quarter and started to generate productive offensive possessions. Junior Addy Brown led the way for Derby with 14 points completed a double-double day with ten rebounds.
Junior S’mya Nichols was the key player for the Lady Vikings and was almost the only source of offense for West. Nichols found a lot of success driving into the lane after forcing Derby to defend for long possessions.
Foul trouble hit Nichols in the third quarter, and she fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with 12 points. Hopson stepped up and contained Nichols, which was her role all season long.
“I put three different players on her just to slow her down, and Jada is the most physical,” Harrison said. “We had Naomi White and Maryn Archer on her, who are also great guards, but they got into foul trouble.”
Nichols was responsible for all of the Lady Viking offense until one minute remaining in the third quarter when Macie Loe hit a three, but Shawnee Mission West had no answer the rest of the game.
Derby controlled the boards with 37 rebounds led by Brown, but Jada Hopson was a key factor for the Lady Panthers in the paint with seven rebounds.
Dishing the ball was key for the Lady Panthers, with nine on the day. Archer led the team with three assists.
The Lady Panthers will play the winner of #3 Topeka and #6 Blue Valley in the semifinal on March 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 P.M.
SM WEST 2 6 5 4 17
DERBY 4 9 16 12 41
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 14, Hopson 7, White 7, Boettjer 6, Archer 3, Smith 2, Demel 2.
LADY VIKINGS: Nichols 12, Loe 3, Joyce 1, Garcia 1.