Jodie Karsak looks down her bench and can mix and match just about any type of lineup.
While her underclassmen have certainly made their presence known, the returning corps has been a catalyst amidst Derby’s latest run.
Sydney Nilles reached double figures for a third-straight game, scoring 13 points in Derby’s 59-11 win over Campus.
“The experience is showing right now, especially with some of what we’re trying to do differently,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “You hope that the experience of your seniors and the rest of your upperclassmen will [be seen] as the season progresses.”
The senior was joined in double figures by freshmen Maryn Archer (14) and Addy Brown (10). However, the Lady Panthers made their mark defensively against the undermanned Colts.
They held their AVCTL-I foe scoreless in the first and fourth quarters and allowed only one shot inside the 3-point line.
Campus was held scoreless over the first nine minutes, before Lakin Hixson hit a 3 to end Derby’s 17-0 start.
The quick start painted a more than pleasant picture as Karsak and company are building off a 69-38 throttling over second-place Salina Central on Tuesday.
“What we’re doing is starting to become a habit more than thinking,” Karsak said. “It’s really awesome to see. On Tuesday, I felt like pieces fell together and [continued against Campus].”
Campus at Derby (Feb. 21)—
CAMPUS: 0 6 5 0— 11
DERBY: 15 17 18 9— 59
COLTS: Hixson 6, Tindall 3, Morales 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 14, Nilles 13, Brown 10, Mills 9, Cobbins 4, Boettjer 4, Jackson 3, Kennedy 2.
Derby at Salina Central (Feb. 18)—
DERBY: 22 19 22 6— 69
S. CENTRAL: 11 14 9 4— 38
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 20, Mills 10, Cobbins 10, Brown 9, Archer 7, Boettjer 5, Schomp 3, Svymbersky 3, Kennedy 2.
MUSTANGS: Williams 17, Kierscht 8, Stewart 5, Griffin 4, Cunningham 2, Polk-Darby 2.