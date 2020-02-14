Derby’s 3-2 zone defense couldn’t have crafted a more unpleasant image for Newton.
The perimeter was lined by Tatum Boettjer (6-foot-3), Jaidyn Schomp (6-foot-3) and Addy Brown (6-foot-2), while a mix of guards tormented the paint behind them.
The Lady Panthers (12-2) held the host Railers to a pair of first-half baskets, overwhelming an undermanned roster in their 70-15 road win.
“We know the next two weeks are going to be a lot,” Jodie Karsak said. “We didn’t want to make it just about beating Newton, but going out and playing with a purpose… That look was something we wanted to try and we liked what we saw.”
Brown scored a game-high 15 points, while Boettjer set a season high with a 13-point night.
After Newton’s Lexi Valle-Ponds connected to make it 10-4 Derby with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter, Derby blew the game open with a 20-0 run. Six separate players scored Derby’s first six baskets, including a nine-point stretch from Brown as it opened a 23-4 lead after the first quarter.
Newton was held to a single point through the remainder of the first half, trailing by 33 points at halftime.
“It felt like the [best] team basketball we had played,” Karsak said. “Nobody was caring about anything other than what they do great.”
Derby now awaits a Feb. 18 date at Salina Central as it looks to tighten its grip on the AVCTL-I race.
DERBY: 23 15 16 16— 70
NEWTON: 4 1 6 4— 15
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 15, Boettjer 13, Archer 9, Mills 8, Cobbins 8, Svymbersky 7, Nilles 4, Schomp 3, Kennedy 3.
RAILERS: Gillispie 5, Valle-Ponds 4, Epp 3, Entz 2, Loewen 1.