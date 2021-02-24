The message at halftime was relatively simple for Lady Panther basketball.
No part of its roster was happy to be trailing 17-10 at the break, but coach Jodie Karsak and players agreed that their defense could bring a surprise to Maize South’s slower tempo.
The plan was executed to perfection, holding its AVCTL-I foe to 10 second-half points and picking up a 38-27 win on Senior Night.
Junior Tatum Boettjer was Derby’s monster in the scorebook, scoring 12 points in the second half and a team-high 16 overall.
“We had to turn it up,” Karsak said. “We’ve been able to rely on our height a lot. They were running their offense from the elbow and they were fine if they were going to win 15-10… we needed to go get the ball, get after it and they got shocked.”
After scoring the first points of the third quarter to take a 19-10 lead, Maize South was held off the board for the next six minutes and saw its edge fall to a 21-19 deficit. While Jenna Uehling was able to answer with a quick three, Boettjer struck with a trey of her own to give Derby the lead over the final 10 minutes.
Karsak has made a habit of celebrating the 6-foot-3 Boettjer, understanding that she can impact the game from almost any spot on the floor.
“She has a great stroke and has the green light,” Karsak said. “She has confidence in her shot and her team believes in her. It’s quick, high and really hard to guard.”
vs. Maize South (Feb. 24)—
MAIZE SOUTH: 5 12 5 5— 27
DERBY: 5 5 14 14— 38
MAVERICKS: Uehling 10, Clay 8, Lowe 6, Kennedy 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Boettjer 16, Brown 8, Schomp 7, Cobbins 5, Yager 2.