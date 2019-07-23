A what-if has become a reality for Kansas football enthusiasts.
Retired sportswriter Brett Marshall was speaking with KSHSAA assistant executive director Jeremy Holaday last November about the 50th anniversary of the state football playoffs.
Marshall asked whether the state planned to capture the stories of 50 years similar to a project that captured 100 years of track and field.
Marshall later went to Topeka to the state offices on Dec. 1, 2018, and proposed a book.
That book is now on sale and nearing hands of consumers just eight months later.
“Book content expanded considerably and we have 19 chapters written by 12 different sportswriters from around the state [including 236 total pages],” Marshall, who most recently wrote for the Garden City Telegram, said. “… We put together what I believe to be the most comprehensive list of high school records put together in one place.”
Derby fans will get a taste of its history in two separate chapters to go along with the state records toward the end of the book.
Former Wichita Eagle sportswriter and current Derby teacher Joanna Chadwick wrote about Derby’s success under coach Brandon Clark in chapter 13. Marshall spoke to and did a piece on former coach Tom Young in the following chapter.
“What I call the resurrection of Derby is a part of a chapter with the City League,” Marshall said. “It talks about the league and Derby from 2009 until today. They had gone a long time without any championships at Derby or any of those league schools.”
What did Marshall find in his conversations with Young? Pride for his players and the work they put in during the season and offseason.
That goes on top of Young’s record as the only coach to win three championships (Derby, Hanover, Wellington) at three different schools at three different classifications.
Marshall said he understands not everything in the state’s extensive playoff history will be included; however, they set forth to capitalize on Kansas’ best stories since 1969.
“We have a good mix of the Lawrence High run, Smith Center, 8-Man teams of Victoria, Midway-Denton, Hanston and Claflin,” Marshall said. “Then you have Pitt Colgan in 1A and 2A, City League rivalry between Kapaun and Southeast … and, of course, Derby with Brandon Clark.”
A presale for the book is going through August 1 and it can be ordered at kshsaa.org. Preorder price is $15 and it will go to $20 in August. For bulk orders, calls can be made to the KSHSAA office (785-273-5329) to discuss details.
CHAPTERS:
1. A Prelude to the 1969 Kansas Playoff System
2. In the Beginning: SM North & the 1-0 1969 Game
3. SM North: The Dynasty Years (Sidebar: SM West’s Miracle Win over SM South in 1981)
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel/Southeast City League Battles
5. Silver Lake and CJ Hamilton’s Class 3A Dominance (Sidebar: The War on 24)
6. Lawrence Lions’ Decade of Dominance
7. Our Boys: The Story of Smith Center’s Dynasties
8. Topeka’s Shining Moments: Washburn Rural/Hayden Titles
9. Salina Rides High: Central & South’s Big Runs of the 1990s/2000s (Sidebar: Terence Newman)
10. Hutchinson’s Record Run in 6A and 5A
11. Legendary Coaches Reflect on State Titles
12. Dominance the Theme in 8-Man
13. Wichita City League, Derby Resurgence in 2010s (Sidebar; Carroll’s Trail has Special Championship Memories)
14. Tom Young: In a League of His Own
15. Baldwin’s Merle Venable and the 1981 Class 4A Title
16. Elite Players Recall Championship Saturdays
17. Championship Saturday and Mother Nature
18. Sportswriters Recall Special Moments
19. The Evolution of the KSHSAA Playoff System
OTHER NOTES: Extensive records and championship game history (over 150 pages)
PARTICIPATING WRITERS: Bob Lutz, Brent Maycock, Joanna Chadwick, Brett Marshall, Rick Peterson, Kevin Haskin, Larry Moritz, Brad Hallier, Rick Dean, Harold Bechard, Nick McQueen, Conor Nicholl