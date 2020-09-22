The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced that the postseason is still on for the fall. However, each sport will have a different look than years past. These decisions came after Sept. 15, 16 meetings with the Executive Board and Board of Directors.
All decisions regarding spectator attendance have not been decided and will be confirmed at a later date.
The seeding criteria has been adjusted for football, making changes in two groups. The new adjustments (in order) for Classes 4A through 6A, include win/loss percentage of games played, head-to-head if teams played each other and average of margin of victory. Voluntarily forfeiting a game removes schools from playoff contention, but if a cancellation is made due to COVID-19, KSHSAA will review before approving.
Teams that are still able to play after a cancellation can find a new opponent if they’re available.
The number of state-qualifying cross country teams has not changed. Schools are now limited to seven runners, a manager and a pair of coaches at regionals. There will be four separate regionals and the top three teams and top 10 runners will qualify for state. The top three athletes from non-qualifying teams will also move forward.
Class 6A and 5A state cross country will now be held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta and be hosted by Andover High School.
Volleyball will move forward with geographical substates. Winners of each substate will play each other in a best-of-five match on the following Tuesday to determine who advances to state. State sites will include the semifinals and the tournament will be concluded in one day.
A layer of seeding criteria was removed for boys soccer. That states that “teams must play 10 games or seeding percentage will be halved.” All classes will be placed in geographical pods instead of east/west regions.
A maximum of five participants will enter girls golf regionals and state. The top three, not four, teams will advance to state.
There were also cuts to tennis as there will now be reduced numbers of qualifiers in both singles and doubles.
Scholars Bowl can now be conducted virtually if they cannot meet in person. Cheer and dance showcase performances will also be conducted virtually.