A day after governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to close all K-12 school buildings, the Kansas State Activities Association put an end to all activities through the end of the 2019-20 school year. This applies to all spring sports, competitions and festivals.
No official decisions have been made regarding June-August activities, including team camps, summer workouts and other local school events.
The remainder of the KSHSAA cancellation statement is as follows.
“As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and post-season spring activity season. We all have an important responsibility to minimize community transmission as we embrace suggested precautions regarding COVID-19. As educators, the primary focus for our students and families is the health and well-being of each student. This action by the KSHSAA supports that effort across Kansas. The KSHSAA strongly discourages non-school activity participation at this time in an effort to mitigate the community transmission of the coronavirus. All CDC, KDHE and KSDE recommendations for preventing disease transmission should be followed at this time for any non-school activity in which a student participates.”