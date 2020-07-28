The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has announced that fall activities and athletics will proceed as planned.
A motion to push back the start date was rejected by the executive board. The vote failed 5-4. All fall activities and athletics will now be able to proceed as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 17.
Additional safety protocols, including fan participation, will still come. KSHSAA did say that those decisions will be made by local health officials.
