The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) board of directors approved changes for fan limitations at school events. Beginning Jan. 29, a 46-27 vote will allow up to four spectators per participant instead of two. Unlike its previous ruling, there are no specifications toward who those fans have to be. It is not limited to immediate households.
The vote took place due to a recommendation from the week before from the KSHSAA executive board. A vote against the change would have left fan limitations under local authorities and guidelines.
“It will allow a little bit broader audience, where it’s appropriate to do so,” KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said. “We heard from a number of extended families, nontraditional families, grandparents who are caregivers of older siblings and other school-aged siblings who would like to attend events… it was a question of what is the point of compromise that we can hit that balance of maintaining school health and community health so schools can stay open and instruction can continue and still allow that experience to occur.”
All social distancing and masking measures will remain in place, according to Faflick.