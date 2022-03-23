Derby boys tennis is feeling some momentum with a dominant returning cast. Now, the challenge for head coach Dennis Burns is how to fill in the roster.
The Panthers sent five of six players to state last season, and all pieces of that team are back alongside young talent hungry to swipe a varsity spot.
“We ended on a positive note; we had five of six players qualify for state, and everybody is returning,” Burns said. “We have been adding to the tank, so it will be interesting to see how we will look this season.”
According to Burns, senior Evan Franke will likely be the top singles player for the Panthers and has made significant strides in the offseason. Franke saw what he needed to work on and has made the adjustments to be a dangerous player.
“It was very obvious to [Franke] that he needed a stronger second serve and needed to return serves stronger,” Burns said. “He knew he had to get better in those areas and even though he ran cross country, he improved a lot [in the offseason].”
In the doubles realm, the duo of junior Isaak Bowman and senior Scott Simmons will take the top spot. The two have seen a lot of growth in their tennis and even took lessons as a duo, which helped their chemistry. Simmons is looking to become a three-time state qualifier for the Panthers.
“Franke, Simmons and Bowman are the locks on the team,” Burns said. “Now we need to figure out who will be our second singles and doubles that will support us at the end of the year. It could be wide open; there are a lot of hungry guys coming in, and if you didn’t do much to get better, you could get beat for a spot.”
Sophomore Collin Meyer had a strong freshman season for Derby and worked his way up to a varsity spot. Meyer was close to qualifying for state, and is determined to reach the state tournament this season.
According to Burns, Meyer took lessons in the offseason and has seen a strong desire to keep his varsity spot. Meyer’s competitiveness is something that Burns likes to see out of his players, and he has seen a lot of growth in tennis IQ out of Meyer in his second season of tennis.
Burns said that there have been a lot of players that have been taking tennis lessons in the offseason, which has been a huge bonus for him as a coach, and when a few players start getting better, that inspires others to spend extra time on the court.
It is no question that the top players for Derby will generate a lot of points and fight for top tournament spots. However, the biggest challenge for the team will be finding the players who will be just as aggressive to add to the scoring.
“The question is when we travel, who is going to go get some points,” Burns said. “Is there someone that is going to go out there and play mindless? Or are we going to have someone who can step up? Every match we need to win because we could be in the hunt to win the tournament.”
With just over a month of practice before the first match of the regular season, the team is trying to make up the rest of the lineup with seeding matches. Burns said that he likes to have these matches to find his varsity team, and simulating some live competition is good to help players learn to bounce back after taking a loss in an early round.
“We need players that can bounce back at tournaments,” Burns said. “You might win your first match and lose the second match, but there are still a lot of points on the line. Sometimes you get a bad draw and lose to the top state-winning players, but we played a quality opponent, learn from that and go battle, which has been healthy for the guys to learn at practice.”
The biggest improvement that Burns would like to see is consistency. According to Burns, avoiding unforced errors will be crucial for Derby this season.
“We need to keep the shots on the court when we need to, not when it is a make-or-break moment,” Burns said. “We don’t want to make unforced errors; we need to keep the ball deep, and that comes from consistency. Just being consistent with our serves, returns and finishing the point. If we do that, we will be up with anybody.”