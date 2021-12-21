Not many people feel confident about flipping through the air before hitting the water, but not many are as comfortable with it than first-year diver Aidan Kienzle.
The freshman had no experience with diving before joining the team this season but has already transformed into one of the top divers for Derby.
Kienzle is off to a hot start through three meets this season, taking third in the one meter diving competition at the Campus invite on Nov. 29, a first-place finish at the Newton invite on Dec. 2, and fourth at the Campus invite on Dec. 9. Not a bad start for someone who had no prior experience on the diving board.
The trampoline is where Kienzle started doing flips – it’s something that he feels comfortable doing and rarely gets dizzy when spinning in the air.
According to Kienzle, the most challenging part of learning how to dive was remembering the hand-first aspect of diving.
“The hardest part of learning how to dive was doing the hand-first dives out of flips and stuff,” Kienzle said. “I was used to landing on my feet because of my experience on the trampoline, so learning how to do it onto my hands is a whole different story; it was just harder to do.”
Kienzle was recruited to diving by his friend and fellow freshman, Jesse Harwell. After meeting with head coach Jimmy Adams, he decided to join the team full of first-year divers.
“I had friends that wanted to do it and ended up getting on the team, and they wanted me to get on the team because they knew I was pretty good at doing what I did,” Kienzle said. “They told the coaches about me, and I talked to Jimmy about it, and that is pretty much how I got on the team.”
According to Kienzle, the process of learning new things and the satisfaction of understanding how to do something has been one of his favorite aspects of diving so far.
The go-to move for him is his double backflip. He said that it is easy and it is a comfortable move to do. Kienzle is working on adding more dives to his arsenal in the future.
“I am working on my inward one and a half, which is a back approach with a one and a half front flip, and my two and a half, which is a two and a half front flip,” Kienzle said.
The talent in high school diving competitions has been an adjustment for Kienzle, and the biggest thing that has surprised him is the more experienced divers’ skill.
“The biggest adjustment is seeing how insanely good some of the kids are. They will just pull out two and a half in warmups and triples; it is crazy,” Kienzle said. “I have been watching them and have talked with them so, hopefully, I can get to the point where I can do what they are doing.”
When a dive doesn’t turn out as Kienzle anticipated, he takes a moment to himself and focuses on the next dive.
“I don’t try to bail on my dives unless I’m practicing,” Kienzle said. “During a meet, I will hold it and hope I can make it over. If I don’t, I’ll go underwater, sit there for a little bit, come back up, take a deep breath and reset myself.”
This season, the entire dive roster for Derby consists of first-year divers. According to Kienzle, there will be a fight for the top positions, but he believes those divers have the talent to reach state.
“I feel like we can all make it to the state meet if we practice and stay focused,” Kienzle said. “We have some pretty good people on this team.”