Derby alum Kennedy Brown announced on April 24 via Twitter that she will transfer from Oregon State to Duke for her junior basketball season. Brown averaged 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 games for the Beavers and was 12th in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game with 1.1 per contest. The 6’6” forward was fourth on the Beavers in minutes, averaging 24.7 minutes per game. Oregon State finished with a 17-14 overall record, 6-9 in conference play and reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 WNIT before losing 74-66 to conference foe UCLA. Brown missed the entire 2020-21 season rehabbing from an ACL tear.
Kennedy Brown transfers to Duke for 2022-23 season
- BY INFORMER STAFF sports@derbyinformer.com
May 7
May 12
May 13
May 14
