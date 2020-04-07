Summer 2020 has been circled for over four years for Megan Keil.
She came within six thousandths (0.06) of a second of qualifying for the USA Olympic Swim Trials ahead of her junior year at Derby High School. Last summer, she was able to achieve that goal and prepare for the 50 free at the trials in Omaha, Neb., in June.
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted that meet and the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, it’s not changed the swimmer’s mindset toward her future.
Becoming a Tiger
Keil’s name is etched in Derby record books and deservedly so.
She won four state titles as a Panther, earning a pair in both the 50 and 100 free. Before heading to Missouri in August 2018, she also earned a fifth-place finish in the 50 free at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, Calif.
While Keil was no stranger to big events and races, she said there was a big adjustment to college swimming and the competition level.
“I was terrified [at first],” she said. “… Coming in freshman year, I was a bit of a mess. Even at our smaller dual meets, I’d get so nervous. I’m lucky though because I have great teammates that were so calm under pressure.”
Much like her Derby career, she made relatively quick adjustments and made her presence known in the pool as a freshman. She swam on the 200 free relay team that finished third (1:28.09) at the SEC Championships. That led to a berth at the NCAA Championships where she and her three teammates earned All-American honorable mention honors with the 10th-best time (1:27.54) in the event.
“It’s crazy how it all unfolded and I’m so glad I could go to NCAAs [as a freshman],” she said. “They took me for the 200 free relay … it was cool to experience it that way because it’s by far the fastest meet I had been to. It’s just another thing that I’m glad I could go for the only relay and get my feet wet.”
Turning the page to her sophomore year, she said it was best to keep a simple approach in how she practiced. Staying with a strict schedule, it paid off with winning her first race in a quad against Southern Illinois, St. Louis and Evansville. She bested the field in the 50 free.
After placing 20th at the SEC Championships as a freshman, Keil jumped to 10th in the 50 free (22.07) earlier this month. That time was fast enough to give her an individual berth to the NCAA Championships. She now has a career-best time in the 50 free, 100 free (49.22) and 100 fly (54.69) thanks to her performance at this year’s league meet.
“That [NCAA Championship individual berth] was one of my favorite moments, by far,” she said. “I wish we could have gone, but that was really special to be able to do that at SECs and in that environment.”
She also now sits fifth all-time at Missouri in the 50 free because of her performance at Auburn in mid February.
“Any time that anyone gets into top 10 lists, it’s really exciting,” she said. “We know that we’re bettering the program and making it easier for us to attract faster recruits.”
Next step for Keil
After swimming her three career bests at SEC Championships on Feb. 19, the road looked set for a trip to Athens, Ga., for a chance to swim at the NCAA Championships on March 18-21.
When the news broke of the championship cancellations due to the spread of COVID-19, it was an unfamiliar feeling for Keil and her teammates.
“The last few days before it actually got called off, school was moved to online and there was talk of things getting cancelled,” she said. “In the back of our minds, we thought it could happen, but didn’t really expect it to.”
Now as she sets her sights on her final two years as a Tiger and a shot at the now 2021 Summer Olympics, she’s not planning to make any major adjustments.
“It doesn’t change all that much,” she said. “From the moment we have access to pools again, we’ll be back in full time, back to training as hard as we can.”