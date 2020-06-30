The 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is still on in the state capital.
After switching from the Washburn University campus to the Topeka Hummer Sports Complex on June 5, the football game is set to be played on Saturday, July 18.
Derby senior Tyler Dorsey is still set to play for the West roster in the annual All-Star game. Former teammate and now Nebraska Cornhusker Alex Conn is no longer on the roster. Game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
“The new venue is a positive step, but the Kansas Shrine Bowl recognizes the challenges and changes to the event,” executive director BJ Harris said in an earlier press release. “All activities are being coordinated with assistance from the Shawnee County COVID-19 Task Force. The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority and we look forward to work with local officials to execute a safe event.”
Many changes have already been announced, including the cancellation of the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band, the Participant Appreciation Banquet, Strong Legs Run 5K and hospital screening clinic. Other event changes and cancellations are still pending.
DERBY’S PREVIOUS SHRINE BOWL REPRESENTATIVES
2019: Hunter Igo, Isaac Keener
2018: Brody Kooser
2017: Peerlus Walker
2016: Brady Rust
2015: Darreon Jackson
2014: Jose Delgado