Kansas has hired Northwestern administrator Travis Goff, a Sunflower State native who graduated from the school, to be its next athletic director.
The school announced the hiring Monday night. Goff will be the sixth athletic director for the Jayhawks since Bob Frederick retired in 2001.
Goff has has been at Northwestern since 2012, most recently as deputy athletic director and assistant vice president for development. He played a key role in fundraising that led to massive facilities upgrades at Northwestern and oversaw the baseball, volleyball and football programs – experience that will come in handy at Kansas.
Kansas has been searching for an athletic director since Jeff Long resigned almost a month ago. Long was responsible for hiring Les Miles, with whom the school parted ways amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU. Long initially said he would lead the search for Miles’ replacement, but criticism about the due diligence he did in hiring his longtime friend forced him to reconsider and ultimately resign.
Goff is expected to lead the search for the next football coach, though the timeline for that hiring is unclear. He must also deal with potential NCAA sanctions facing the Jayhawks’ basketball program, which was hit with five Level I charges tied to recruiting.