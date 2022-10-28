KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Week Nine [Oct. 27-29]
KSHSAA Football Championship
Class 6A
BV Northwest 42, Olathe East 21
Olathe North 56, SM West 0
Olathe West 55, SM South 35
Derby 69, Topeka 12
Garden City 35, Wichita Campus 14
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM East 21
Junction City 34, Wichita South 18
Lawrence 48, Wichita Heights 13
Manhattan 71, Wichita North 7
Olathe Northwest 56, KC Wyandotte 6
Olathe South 26, BV North 23
Washburn Rural 36, Dodge City 0
Wichita East 34, Lawrence Free State 0
Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita Southeast 0
Class 5A
BV Southwest 42, Topeka Seaman 14
DeSoto 49, KC Turner 0
Emporia 83, Highland Park 64
Great Bend 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Hays 44, Wichita West 20
Hutchinson 35, Liberal 7
KC Sumner 47, Topeka West 42
Kapaun Mount Carmel 31, Goddard 17
Maize 63, Salina South 0
Mill Valley 69, KC Harmon 0
Pittsburg 42, KC Washington 8
Salina Central 21, Andover 15
Shawnee Heights 28, Lansing 21
Spring Hill 26, Leavenworth 21
Valley Center 34, Maize South 27
Wichita Bishop Carroll 38, Newton 17
Class 4A
Andover Central 42, Augusta 17
Arkansas City 32, Buhler 13
Atchison 48, Fort Scott 12
Bishop Miege 63, Ottawa 14
Chanute 49, KC Schlagle 6
Circle 60, Independence 20
Coffeyville 40, El Dorado 30
KC Piper 35, Tonganoxie 14
McPherson 34, Mulvane 13
St. James Academy 35, Basehor-Linwood 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Paola 7
Wamego 56, Ulysses 8
Winfield 31, Wellington 28
Eudora 54, Labette County 22
Louisburg 48, Bonner Springs 0
Class 3A
Wellsville 41, Royal Valley 8
Andale 63, Goodland 0
Cheney 28, Hugoton 7
Clay Center 55, Chapman 28
Columbus 46, Burlington 8
Frontenac 35, Iola 15
Galena 38, Anderson County 13
Girard 35, Parsons 0
Hesston 34, Marysville 14
Holton 49, Santa Fe Trail 16
KC Bishop Ward 32, Perry-Lecompton 6
Pratt 47, Holcomb 34
Rock Creek 78, Clearwater 34
Scott City 41, Smoky Valley 6
Topeka Hayden 63, Baldwin 8
Jefferson West 35, Osawatomie 20
Colby 40, Nickerson 22
Class 2A
Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13
Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Beloit 52, Larned 6
Caney Valley 44, Eureka 16
Chaparral 35, Halstead 14
Council Grove 48, Fredonia 8
Ellsworth 21, Garden Plain 7
Hoisington 42, Phillipsburg 18
Kingman 49, Hillsboro 7
Norton 28, Lakin 14
Riley County 23, Silver Lake 21
Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6
Russell 58, Cimarron 7
Sabetha 35, Atchison County 6
Southeast Saline 53, Haven 12
Douglass 55, Lyons 0
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Southwestern Hts. 6
West Franklin 34, Neodesha 22
Class 1A
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Jayhawk Linn 35, Northeast-Arma 0
Olpe 70, Uniontown 8
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Central Heights 0
Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22
Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13
Centralia 48, McLouth 0
Jefferson North 64, Riverside 22
Marion 38, Salina Sacred Heart 14
Oakley 34, Medicine Lodge 8
Plainville 23, Hutchinson Trinity 17
Smith Center 64, Remington 12
St. Mary’s 46, Jackson Heights 14
Troy 59, Mission Valley 14
Onaga 25, Oskaloosa 13
Sterling 58, Syracuse 8
Republic County 40, Bluestem 0
Class 8-Man DI
Chase County 54, Sedan 6
Macksville 54, South Gray 6
Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6
Hill City 50, Washington County 0
Little River 60, Attica/Argonia 12
Lyndon 42, West Elk 38
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Oswego 32
Meade 65, Ness City 8
Moundridge 48, Burden Central 44
Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22
Rawlins County 48, Lincoln 0
South Haven 46, Herington 0
Trego 50, Sublette 26
Wichita County 66, La Crosse 0
Hoxie 44, Ell-Saline 12
Oberlin-Decatur 48, Rock Hills 28
Maranatha Academy 66, Yates Center 60
Pretty Prairie 52, Udall 20
Oxford 43, Solomon 14
Spearville 56, Pratt Skyline 6
Class 8-Man DII
Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8
Bucklin 32, Stafford 30
Crest 60, Norwich 40
Dighton 51, South Central 0
Frankfort 48, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 28
Hanover 62, Lakeside 14
Hodgeman County 58, South Barber 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6
Minneola 68, Kinsley 50
Osborne 56, Linn 6
Sylvan-Lucas 30, St. Francis 22
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0
Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wallace County 48, Central Plains 0
Canton-Galva 60, St. Paul 0
Otis-Bison 52, Logan/Palco 6
Hartford 64, Fairfield 14
Doniphan West 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32
Wakefield 42, BV Randolph 28
Satanta 72, St. John 25
Ellinwood 49, Valley Falls 0
Southeast 20, Northern Heights 6
Class 6-Man
Burrton 73, Southern Coffey 24
Deerfield 52, Western Plains-Healy 7
Golden Plains 59, Rolla 14
Natoma 44, Centre 19
Pawnee Heights 49, Altoona-Midway 46
Tescott 55, Chetopa 6