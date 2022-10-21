KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Week Eight [Oct. 20-22]
Thursday, October 20
Mill Valley 63, SM East 3
Olathe South 37, Gardner-Edgerton 36
Friday, October 21
Andale 42, Pratt 14
Anderson County 35, Prairie View 20
Andover Central 21, Valley Center 7
Atchison 59, KC Wyandotte 18
Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 40
Augusta 21, Winfield 20
Axtell 68, Doniphan West 0
BV North 25, St. James Academy 20
BV Northwest 28, Bishop Miege 21
Beloit 22, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Blue Valley 25, BV West 22
Bonner Springs 33, KC Schlagle 30, OT
Bucklin 68, Satanta 32
Burrton 41, Altoona-Midway 40
Cair Paravel 62, Maranatha Academy 12
Caney Valley 36, Riverton 0
Canton-Galva 62, Rural Vista 0
Central Plains 46, Wilson 12
Centralia 59, Pleasant Ridge 16
Chanute 50, Labette County 20
Chaparral 35, Haven 0
Chapman 40, Clearwater 37
Chase County 64, Madison/Hamilton 0
Cheney 41, Halstead 0
Cherryvale 38, Neodesha 0
Cheylin 52, Golden Plains 0
Circle 40, Mulvane 14
Clay Center 24, Marysville 14
Clifton-Clyde 60, Bennington 14
Columbus 30, Parsons 6
Conway Springs 42, Hutchinson Trinity 7
Cunningham 1, Southern Cloud 0
DeSoto, Mo. 31, Basehor-Linwood 21
Derby 49, Newton 20
Dighton 46, Minneola 0
Dodge City 42, Wichita Southeast 23
Douglass 47, Bluestem 16
El Dorado 38, Independence 33, 2OT
Ell-Saline 50, Lincoln 18
Ellis 50, Syracuse 0
Eudora 35, Paola 0
Fort Scott 50, Coffeyville 44, 2OT
Fredonia 14, Eureka 8
Galena 14, Frontenac 13
Girard 41, Burlington 18
Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Goddard 14
Great Bend 35, Garden City 28
Greeley County 53, Triplains-Brewster 6
Hanover 36, Frankfort 33
Hartford 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Hays 56, Topeka 6
Highland Park 62, KC Washington 48
Hill City 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Hillsboro 55, Lyons 14
Hodgeman County 40, South Barber 30
Hoisington 35, Cimarron 0
Holcomb 58, Southwest 7
Holton 53, Jefferson West 7
Hugoton 45, Goodland 16
Humboldt 48, West Franklin 6
Hutchinson 28, Andover 6
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 22
Ingalls 100, Deerfield 87
Inman 58, Medicine Lodge 6
Iola 32, Santa Fe Trail 14
Jackson Heights 27, Onaga 0
Jayhawk Linn 40, Erie 0
Jefferson North 38, Mission Valley 14
Junction City 53, Emporia 36
KC Bishop Ward 41, Osawatomie 8
KC East Christian 80, Northland Christian, Mo. 6
KC Piper 31, Topeka Seaman 13
KC Sumner 38, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0
KC Sumner 52, Burden Central 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita Heights 27
Kingman 40, Garden Plain 7
Lakeside 44, Pike Valley 14
Lakin 44, Larned 38
Lansing 54, KC Turner 0
Lawrence 56, SM West 20
Lawrence Free State 31, Olathe North 19
Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19
Lebo 64, Crest 28
Liberal 42, Ulysses 19
Linn 68, BV Randolph 58
Little River 60, Goessel 14
Louisburg 20, Spring Hill 17
Lyndon 60, Burlingame 59
Macksville 62, Kiowa County 0
Maize 59, Wichita Campus 14
Maize South 56, Salina South 27
Manhattan 56, Wichita Northwest 28
Marmaton Valley 58, St. Paul 56
McPherson 49, Buhler 6
Meade 59, Elkhart 7
Minneapolis 26, Riley County 0
Moundridge 52, Herington 12
Nemaha Central 24, Sabetha 7
Ness City 58, La Crosse 24
Northeast-Arma 14, Southeast 6
Northern Valley 76, Western Plains-Healy 31
Oakley 1, Stanton County 0
Olathe East 34, SM Northwest 33
Olathe Northwest 24, SM North 7
Olathe West 43, SM South 14
Olpe 50, Central Heights 13
Oskaloosa 40, Valley Falls 20
Oswego 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Pawnee Heights 52, Natoma 32
Peabody-Burns 76, Centre 31
Perry-Lecompton 46, Royal Valley 8
Phillipsburg 28, Plainville 21
Pittsburg 38, Wichita North 7
Pretty Prairie 52, Solomon 36
Rawlins County 46, Hoxie 18
Remington 49, Belle Plaine 7
Rock Creek 46, Concordia 20
Rockhurst, Mo. 41, KC Harmon 0
Rossville 50, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 6
Russell 42, Norton 19
Salina Central 49, Arkansas City 8
Salina Sacred Heart 7, Republic County 6
Scott City 48, Colby 0
Sedgwick 35, Marion 32
Silver Lake 41, Atchison County 30
Smith Center 56, Valley Heights 12
Smoky Valley 42, Nickerson 0
South Central 94, St. John 46
Southeast Saline 46, Ellsworth 7
St. Mary's 58, McLouth 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 23
Stafford 38, Kinsley 34
Sterling 38, Ellinwood 14
Sublette 54, Spearville 34
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Logan/Palco 0
Tescott 52, Chase 6
Thunder Ridge 42, Wallace County 6
Tonganoxie 55, Ottawa 13
Trego 52, Pratt Skyline 6
Troy 65, Riverside 0
Victoria 52, Otis-Bison 0
Wabaunsee 56, Horton 14
Wamego 49, Abilene 0
Washburn Rural 81, Topeka West 12
Washington County 64, Rock Hills 22
Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 0
Wellington 29, Rose Hill 7
Wellsville 42, Baldwin 0
West Elk 54, Yates Center 6
Wetmore 66, Chetopa 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita East 30
Wichita Collegiate 28, Hesston 21
Wichita County 57, South Gray 0
Wichita Independent 58, Udall 8
Wichita South 37, Wichita West 12
Wichita Trinity 41, Baxter Springs 36
Wilson 52, Otis-Bison 0