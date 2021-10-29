KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Thursday, October 28
Hodgeman County 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Oxford 44, Oswego 21
Pike Valley 60, BV Randolph 14
Rock Hills 40, Linn 36
Smith Center def. Wichita Independent, forfeit
West Franklin 47, Neodesha 0
Wetmore 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 12
State Playoffs
First Round
Class 6A
Olathe Northwest 42, SM East 28
Olathe South 17, BV North 13
SM Northwest 62, KC Wyandotte 7
Class 5A
Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 13
Class 3A
Holton 58, Santa Fe Trail 18
Class 2A
Chaparral 34, Marion 14
Humboldt 48, Pittsburg Colgan 36
Osage City 47, Southeast 2
Riverton 14, Eureka 6
Class 1A
Wabaunsee 68, Northern Heights 0
Class 8M-I
Attica/Argonia 46, Kinsley 0
Burlingame 46, Bennington 0
Canton-Galva 60, Doniphan West 14
Chase County 54, Yates Center 0
Clifton-Clyde 66, Solomon 20
Goessel 44, Pratt Skyline 36, OT
Hill City 60, South Gray 22
Hoxie 66, Wichita County 58
La Crosse 61, Moundridge 6
Little River 60, Valley Falls 0
Macksville 64, Medicine Lodge 30
Madison/Hamilton 62, Marmaton Valley 0
Sedan 74, Flinthills 24
Trego 52, Spearville 16
West Elk 46, Burden Central 24
Class 8M-II
Axtell 48, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0
Bucklin 38, Sharon Springs 14
Caldwell 57, Central Plains 8
Dighton 58, Triplains-Brewster 12
Frankfort 60, Lakeside 40
Hanover 24, Osborne 6
Lebo 50, Southern Coffey 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 52, Crest 40
Quinter 36, Minneola 28
South Barber 52, Otis-Bison 6
St. Paul 40, Hartford 34
Thunder Ridge 62, Onaga 16
Victoria 53, Peabody-Burns 6
Waverly 38, Wakefield 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 50, South Central 0
Friday October 29
Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 0
Cherryvale 15, Iola 6
Jefferson West 8, Osawatomie 6
Lyons 30, Belle Plaine 26
State Playoffs
First Round
Class 6A
BV Northwest 62, KC Harmon 0
Derby 63, Wichita Southeast 9
Gardner-Edgerton 41, Dodge City 20
Junction City 35, Wichita Campus 17
Lawrence 37, Topeka 7
Lawrence Free State 49, Wichita South 22
Manhattan 64, Wichita North 6
Olathe West 38, SM North 6
Washburn Rural 52, Wichita West 7
Class 5A
Andover 51, Salina South 21
DeSoto 50, Topeka West 26
Hutchinson 28, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21
Kapaun Mount Carmel 35, Goddard 3
Maize South 48, Wichita Heights 21
Mill Valley 38, Highland Park 0
Pittsburg 63, KC Turner 0
Salina Central 42, Liberal 10
Shawnee Heights 34, KC Sumner 0
Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 0
Class 4A
Atchison 14, Fort Scott 6
Augusta 33, El Dorado 25
Basehor-Linwood 53, Labette County 8
Bishop Miege 34, Tonganoxie 20
Buhler 49, Abilene 0
Chanute 57, Bonner Springs 14
Circle 28, Rose Hill 14
Eudora 48, Ottawa 12
KC Piper 46, Coffeyville 6
McPherson def. Arkansas City, forfeit
Mulvane 46, Ulysses 16
St. James Academy 56, Louisburg 22
Wamego 42, Great Bend 21
Winfield 14, Independence 7
Class 3A
Andale 53, Hugoton 2
Cheney 48, Clearwater 14
Concordia 52, Colby 20
Frontenac 26, Columbus 6
Galena 50, Burlington 6
Girard 35, Caney Valley 8
Parsons 28, Prairie View 26
Riley County 18, Russell 15
Southeast Saline 60, Marysville 7
Wichita Collegiate 23, Pratt 8
Class 2A
Beloit 53, Lakin 6
Garden Plain 42, Haven 16
Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Minneapolis 18
Hoisington 35, Ellis 14
Kingman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 13
Silver Lake 62, Atchison County 20
Wellsville 48, Erie 6
Class 1A
Ell-Saline 48, Stanton County 0
Plainville def. Sublette, forfeit
Remington 40, Ellinwood 13
Troy 22, Uniontown 14
Valley Heights 29, Pleasanton 14
Class 8M-I
Meade 54, Rawlins County 6
Class 8M-II
Norwich 38, Sylvan-Lucas 12