 Thursday, October 28

 Hodgeman County 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Oxford 44, Oswego 21

Pike Valley 60, BV Randolph 14

Rock Hills 40, Linn 36

West Franklin 47, Neodesha 0

Wetmore 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 12

State Playoffs 

First Round

Class 6A

Olathe Northwest 42, SM East 28

Olathe South 17, BV North 13

SM Northwest 62, KC Wyandotte 7

Class 5A

Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 13 

Class 3A

Holton 58, Santa Fe Trail 18

 Class 2A

Chaparral 34, Marion 14

Humboldt 48, Pittsburg Colgan 36

Osage City 47, Southeast 2

Riverton 14, Eureka 6

Class 1A

Wabaunsee 68, Northern Heights 0

Class 8M-I

Attica/Argonia 46, Kinsley 0

Burlingame 46, Bennington 0

Canton-Galva 60, Doniphan West 14

Chase County 54, Yates Center 0

Clifton-Clyde 66, Solomon 20

Goessel 44, Pratt Skyline 36, OT

Hill City 60, South Gray 22

Hoxie 66, Wichita County 58

La Crosse 61, Moundridge 6

Little River 60, Valley Falls 0

Macksville 64, Medicine Lodge 30

Madison/Hamilton 62, Marmaton Valley 0

Sedan 74, Flinthills 24

Trego 52, Spearville 16

West Elk 46, Burden Central 24

Class 8M-II

Axtell 48, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0

Bucklin 38, Sharon Springs 14

Caldwell 57, Central Plains 8

Dighton 58, Triplains-Brewster 12

Frankfort 60, Lakeside 40

Hanover 24, Osborne 6

Lebo 50, Southern Coffey 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 52, Crest 40

Quinter 36, Minneola 28

South Barber 52, Otis-Bison 6

St. Paul 40, Hartford 34

Thunder Ridge 62, Onaga 16

Victoria 53, Peabody-Burns 6

Waverly 38, Wakefield 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 50, South Central 0

Friday October 29 

Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 0

Cherryvale 15, Iola 6

Jefferson West 8, Osawatomie 6

Lyons 30, Belle Plaine 26

State Playoffs

First Round

Class 6A

BV Northwest 62, KC Harmon 0

Derby 63, Wichita Southeast 9

Gardner-Edgerton 41, Dodge City 20

Junction City 35, Wichita Campus 17

Lawrence 37, Topeka 7

Lawrence Free State 49, Wichita South 22

Manhattan 64, Wichita North 6

Olathe West 38, SM North 6

Washburn Rural 52, Wichita West 7

Class 5A

Andover 51, Salina South 21

DeSoto 50, Topeka West 26

Hutchinson 28, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21

Kapaun Mount Carmel 35, Goddard 3

Maize South 48, Wichita Heights 21

Mill Valley 38, Highland Park 0

Pittsburg 63, KC Turner 0

Salina Central 42, Liberal 10

Shawnee Heights 34, KC Sumner 0

Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 0

Class 4A

Atchison 14, Fort Scott 6

Augusta 33, El Dorado 25

Basehor-Linwood 53, Labette County 8

Bishop Miege 34, Tonganoxie 20

Buhler 49, Abilene 0

Chanute 57, Bonner Springs 14

Circle 28, Rose Hill 14

Eudora 48, Ottawa 12

KC Piper 46, Coffeyville 6

McPherson def. Arkansas City, forfeit

Mulvane 46, Ulysses 16

St. James Academy 56, Louisburg 22

Wamego 42, Great Bend 21

Winfield 14, Independence 7

Class 3A

Andale 53, Hugoton 2

Cheney 48, Clearwater 14

Concordia 52, Colby 20

Frontenac 26, Columbus 6

Galena 50, Burlington 6

Girard 35, Caney Valley 8

Parsons 28, Prairie View 26

Riley County 18, Russell 15

Southeast Saline 60, Marysville 7

Wichita Collegiate 23, Pratt 8 

Class 2A

Beloit 53, Lakin 6

Garden Plain 42, Haven 16

Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Minneapolis 18

Hoisington 35, Ellis 14

Kingman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 13

Silver Lake 62, Atchison County 20

Wellsville 48, Erie 6 

Class 1A

Ell-Saline 48, Stanton County 0

Plainville def. Sublette, forfeit

Remington 40, Ellinwood 13

Troy 22, Uniontown 14

Valley Heights 29, Pleasanton 14

Class 8M-I

Meade 54, Rawlins County 6

Class 8M-II

Norwich 38, Sylvan-Lucas 12

