At the end of her freshman track and field season, Vivian Kalb handed her distance and cross country coach Jimmy Adams a list of names. It represented the runners who she had lost to through her first year at Derby High School.
One of those names was Wichita East runner Eva McKinzie, who upended the Panther runner three times last year.
This fall, Kalb (fourth, 20:28.50) knocked off the talented Blue Ace distance runner and was joined by two teammates in the top 10 at the Wichita Southeast Invitational at Cessna Activity Center.
“She has worked really hard and she’s focused, driven and knows exactly what she wants,” Adams said of his sophomore. “She delivers.”
Derby traveled to the Olathe Twilight Invitational on Sept. 14 and Kalb became the first female runner in program history to run a 5K in under 20 minutes. That change, which was made official in June 2015 by a KSHSAA vote, allowed them to run the same distance as boys.
Kalb is far from alone in the Derby girls’ program.
It was the third time in three races that teammates Abigail Monaghan (sixth, 21:07.60) and Ashlyn Struble (9th, 21:20.00) joined her inside the top 30. It’s a trend that Adams said has cemented itself.
“Every meet they have either been second or third [on our roster],” Adams said of Monaghan and Struble. “Our goal is for them to run as much together as possible because I do believe they’re able to help each other and they’re right there with each other.”
Add Bridget McAdam, Gretta McEntire and Lexi Silva to the mix and Derby has positioned itself to have one of Class 6A’s top rosters.
The full girls’ roster made it to state last fall for the first time under Adams. One year later, all three runners are positioned to best their times from Rim Rock Farms last season.
On the boys’ side, Adams said captains Aidan Wells (12th, 18:18.70) and Dylan Roe (16th, 18:32.80) continue to grow as two of his top runners. Both finished in the top 16 alongside teammate Magnus Moeder (14th, 18:26.90).
Just outside of the top trio were freshman Isaac Brown (18:49.20) and sophomore Evan Franke (27th, 19:03.90).
With senior Adin Gilmore sidelined by an injury, Adams said he has been pleased by the development of his boys’ roster.
“Magnus has been [in our
top three] the last two weeks
and Dylan and Aidan have
flip-flopped from Olathe to Wichita,” Adams said. “That group of boys have been awesome leaders for this team and Isaac, who is a freshman, has been really good. Evan is coming into form too, so we’re excited to see what the boys can do.”
WICHITA SOUTHEAST INVIT. (Sept. 21)
VARSITY BOYS
1. Noah Cole, Hutchinson, 16:26.30
2. Michael Iyali, Wichita North, 16:42.80
3. Brayden Rohr, Wichita Northwest, 17:16.80
4. CJ Meyer, Wichita Collegiate, 17:54.50
5. Santiago Castillo, Wichita West, 17:56.90
12. Aidan Wells, Derby, 18:18.70
14. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 18:26.90
16. Dylan Roe, Derby, 18:32.80
23. Isaac Brown, Derby, 18:49.20
27. Evan Franke, Derby, 19:03.90
TEAM SCORES: 1) Wichita North, 57; 2) Derby, 73; 3) Wichita Southeast, 84; 4) Wichita Collegiate, 109; 5) Wichita Northwest, 116
ELITE GIRLS
1. Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll, 18:59.70
2. Alexa Rios, Maize South, 19:59.80
3. Addie Curtis, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 20:25.40
4. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:28.50
5. Eva McKinzie, Wichita East, 20:54.10
6. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 21:07.60
9. Ashlyn Struble, Derby, 21:20.00
24. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 22:10.90
TEAM SCORES: 1) Maize South, 62; 2) Bishop Carroll, 63; 3) Derby, 78; 4) Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 102; 5) Andover, 106
NOTE: Each category included full rosters in Saturday’s races, but only top 30 results are included above.