Jewellin Jones swept both matches during Derby’s first girls’ wrestling event in Valley Center.

She pinned both opponents, helping her win the 170-pound division. She was joined in Valley Center on Saturday by Alivia Owens (143, 0-2) and Jazmin Bohn (155, 0-4).

The boys’ wrestling team opened its season in a dual at Salina Central, losing 54-21. Junior Cody Woods picked up a tech fall to open the dual, and freshmen Pierce Probasco and Blaise Wood each pinned their first varsity opponents.

Due to an extended fall, a group of varsity wrestlers were kept home as they prepare for the wrestling season.

GIRLS: VALLEY CENTER DECEMBER POOLS (DEC. 6)

143: Alivia Owens (0-2)

lost to Halle Lohmeyer, Hays (fall, 0:29)

lost to Halle Lohmeyer, Hays (fall, 3:01)

155: Jazmin Bohn (0-4)

lost to Alondra Guzman-Tarango, Garden City (fall, 1:21)

lost to Kammie Schanz, Mulvane (fall, 0:16)

lost to Gisselle Gutierrez, Garden City (fall, 0:22)

lost to Jaquelyn Tschohl, Andover Central (fall, 0:13)

170: Jewellin Jones (2-0)

def. Kallista Rhoades, Garden City (fall, 1:03)

def. Shawna Hastings, Andover Central (fall, 0:36)

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL DUAL (DEC. 5)

106: Cody Woods def. Isaac Phimvongsa (tech, 16-0)

113: Tate Rusher, Salina Central OPEN

120: Dawson Hogan def. Knowlyn Egan (dec. 5-4)

126: Slade Adam def. Troy Allen (fall)

132: Pierce Probasco def. Caleb Wiedeman (fall)

138: Ethan Bolen def. Bryce Wells (dec. 4-2)

145: Kray True def. John Parke (fall)

152: Cayman Munson def. Hunter Potts (fall)

160: Cooper Chard def. Lane Bernstorf (fall)

170: Brooks Burgoon def. Elijah Ruxa (fall)

182: Kenny Nelson def. Kayden Franklin (fall)

195: Mason Clark, Derby OPEN

220: Blaise Wood def. Auston Rageth (dec. 9-2)

285: Wyatt Cell def. Alex Hurtt (fall)

FINAL: Salina Central 54, Derby 21

