Jewellin Jones swept both matches during Derby’s first girls’ wrestling event in Valley Center.
She pinned both opponents, helping her win the 170-pound division. She was joined in Valley Center on Saturday by Alivia Owens (143, 0-2) and Jazmin Bohn (155, 0-4).
The boys’ wrestling team opened its season in a dual at Salina Central, losing 54-21. Junior Cody Woods picked up a tech fall to open the dual, and freshmen Pierce Probasco and Blaise Wood each pinned their first varsity opponents.
Due to an extended fall, a group of varsity wrestlers were kept home as they prepare for the wrestling season.
GIRLS: VALLEY CENTER DECEMBER POOLS (DEC. 6)
143: Alivia Owens (0-2)
lost to Halle Lohmeyer, Hays (fall, 0:29)
lost to Halle Lohmeyer, Hays (fall, 3:01)
155: Jazmin Bohn (0-4)
lost to Alondra Guzman-Tarango, Garden City (fall, 1:21)
lost to Kammie Schanz, Mulvane (fall, 0:16)
lost to Gisselle Gutierrez, Garden City (fall, 0:22)
lost to Jaquelyn Tschohl, Andover Central (fall, 0:13)
170: Jewellin Jones (2-0)
def. Kallista Rhoades, Garden City (fall, 1:03)
def. Shawna Hastings, Andover Central (fall, 0:36)
BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL DUAL (DEC. 5)
106: Cody Woods def. Isaac Phimvongsa (tech, 16-0)
113: Tate Rusher, Salina Central OPEN
120: Dawson Hogan def. Knowlyn Egan (dec. 5-4)
126: Slade Adam def. Troy Allen (fall)
132: Pierce Probasco def. Caleb Wiedeman (fall)
138: Ethan Bolen def. Bryce Wells (dec. 4-2)
145: Kray True def. John Parke (fall)
152: Cayman Munson def. Hunter Potts (fall)
160: Cooper Chard def. Lane Bernstorf (fall)
170: Brooks Burgoon def. Elijah Ruxa (fall)
182: Kenny Nelson def. Kayden Franklin (fall)
195: Mason Clark, Derby OPEN
220: Blaise Wood def. Auston Rageth (dec. 9-2)
285: Wyatt Cell def. Alex Hurtt (fall)
FINAL: Salina Central 54, Derby 21