Mitchell Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Maize in game one on April 22.
The southpaw struck out 12 in a five-inning complete-game win and a lone single in the second inning for Maize was the only source of offensive firepower for the Eagles in game one. Johnson walked four, and a runner reached on an error, but Maize left six on base in the ballgame.
The Panther offense started hot with a three-run lead in the second inning and took control of the game with an eight-run fourth inning.
Derby belted four home runs in the game as Saben Seager, Braden Horn, Kade Sheldon and Jaydon Jackson all went deep.
Seager finished game one with three RBIs and was one of four players to have a multi-RBI game.
The Panthers could not carry over the momentum into game two as a comeback fell short in an 8-6 loss. Maize did all of their damage in the first two innings, opening the game with a six-run first inning and tacking on two more in the second.
Derby made a furious comeback in the third inning behind a big hit from Sheldon. With the bases loaded, Sheldon hit a three-run double to get the Panthers back into the ballgame. The Panthers tacked on one run in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Starter Clayton Knoblock lasted only one inning and allowed six runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Cayden Brown struck out nine in four innings of work with two runs off two hits and four walks. Westerman tossed a hitless inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
vs. Maize (Game One: Friday, April 22)
DERBY2 1 0 8 1 x x 12 16 1
MAIZE0 0 0 0 0 x x 0 1 2
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Crocostt (MZE)
2B: Sheldon (DRBY)
3B: M. Thatcher (DRBY)
HR: Seager, Horn, Jackson, Sheldon (DRBY)
RBI: Seager 3, Westerman 2, Jackson 2, Sheldon 2, Klima, Horn, D. Thatcher (DRBY)
vs. Maize (Game Two: Friday, April 22)
DERBY0 0 4 1 0 0 1 6 8 4
MAIZE6 2 0 0 0 0 0 8 9 2
W: Burke (MZE)
L: Knoblock (DRBY)
2B: Sheldon, Klima (DRBY); A. Johnson, Schieffer, Gustafson (MZE)
RBI: Sheldon 4, Westerman (DRBY); Schmidt 3, Crockett 2, Helm (MZE)