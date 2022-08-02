Jackson Syring was a key bat for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs all season. He was named a Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star and finished the summer battling for the NBC World Series Crown.
Syring had a solid third season at Butler Community College, batting .269, with 35 RBIs and seven homers in only 38 games. He was sidelined for a month after getting hit in the face by a 92 mph fastball in the April 2 matchup against Cloud County.
Midway through the spring, Syring announced he would continue his career at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He fell in love with the school and feels like he can develop into the player he wants to be with the coaching staff there.
Syring said that in the college season, he worked on hitting to all fields and keeping his bat in the zone longer, which has transferred into summer ball.
A confident bat is hard to stop, and Syring has been feeling good at the plate. He finished the regular season with a .295 average with 24 RBIs. Syring said his swing has been feeling great all summer and even showed some power with three homers on the year.
The Diamond Dawgs had another dominant season in the SCL, and in Syring’s second year with the team, it was business as usual for Cheney. That success has contributed to the atmosphere the coaching staff has created and the players who have bought into the system.
“The biggest strength is just the coaches make it feel like a great place to play,” Syring said. “There is not a lot of pressure on you, and they keep it light. But at the end of the day, they expect a lot out of you. They want you to work hard, play hard and if you do those things right, you are usually good enough to win games.”
Jackson’s brother, Coleson Syring, was a pitcher for the Derby Twins this season, but the two never faced each other. Jackson said the Diamond Dawgs picked up Coleson to pitch in the NBC World Series.
“I think it is a sweet opportunity being in the same league as my brother,” Syring said. “Just to be able to watch him see how well he does and his stats. I think it's just a good opportunity as a brother-to-brother type thing, and Cheney picked him up before the NBC World Series, so we’ll be on the same team.”
The NBC World Series has been a summer staple in Wichita for a long time, and Syring said he grew up going to games and dreaming of playing on a big stage.
Syring said he is looking forward to playing against some of the best competition around and seeing where he stacks up against some of the best in the country.
“I want to play teams from Santa Barbara; I want to see how good those guys really are,” Syring said. “I know they are good, but I would like to see how I stack up against those guys, see what the differences are and where I can work on my game. I want to get out there, play the best guys, and we’ll see how we fare against them.”
Cheney went 1-1 in the NBC World Series pool play and faced the TBT Ballers from Texas on August 2 for a spot in the single elimination bracket. The round of eight will begin on August 4 at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University.
