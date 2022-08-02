Jackson Syring

Jackson Syring was named a Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star and is competing in the NBC World Series with the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. Syring committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the spring after three years at Butler Community College.

 COURTESY/ED BAILEY

Jackson Syring was a key bat for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs all season. He was named a Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star and finished the summer battling for the NBC World Series Crown.

Syring had a solid third season at Butler Community College, batting .269, with 35 RBIs and seven homers in only 38 games. He was sidelined for a month after getting hit in the face by a 92 mph fastball in the April 2 matchup against Cloud County.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.