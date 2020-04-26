Former Derby athlete Darreon Jackson was officially invited to the Los Angeles Rams rookie mini camp at the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Welcome to the @RamsNFL Darreon Jackson‼️Go earn your spot‼️#WolvesUp X #NFLRedWolves pic.twitter.com/YpfCXrLXIs— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) April 26, 2020
The 2015 graduate becomes the third former Panther to get a rookie mini camp or UDFA deal since 2017. He joins Travis Anderson (Chiefs, rookie mini camp, 2017) and DeAndre Goolsby (Lions, UDFA, 2018).
Jackson played his third and final season at Arkansas State this past fall, leading the team with 120 tackles. His career included stops at Boise State and Coffeyville CC before finishing in Jonesboro.