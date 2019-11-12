This season brought question marks for Manhattan coach Joe Schartz.
The graduation of do-it-all running back Kevontae McDonald was a starting point, but Manhattan was also looking to rebuild depth along its lines and filling holes around returning starting quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner.
Through 10 games, it’d be hard to nitpick how the program has progressed.
After losing in week two against Topeka, 32-27, Manhattan (9-1) has rattled off eight-straight wins heading into its trip to Derby on Friday night.
“We had to replace quite a few guys off of last year’s team, so we were young and weren’t sure how we’d come together,” Schartz said. “We’re coming together [across our fronts] and everyone has accepted their role.”
Schartz said his players recognized the importance of building from the early loss and learning from what has been a banner year for the Centennial League. No. 3 Topeka (9-1) and No. 7 Junction City (8-2) remain in the Class 6A playoffs.
“[The success of the league] has made all us of better and it has enabled all of us to move deep into the playoffs,” he added.
Where does it put the Indians this week?
The game will bring back-to-back years of trips to Panther Stadium and a third-straight season where the two schools have played in the playoffs. Having lost each of the first two games, Schartz said his team will need to be ready for a fight.
“Derby is a heck of an opponent and they’re very, very disciplined,” Schartz said. “They’re not going to make mistakes. We are who we are at this point of the season and we’ll have to go and do what we do … hopefully we can hang close and have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.”
Quarterback situation aside, the Manhattan coach said he sees Derby’s offense starting with its depth up front.
“They have a wonderful offensive line and a lot of skill guys,” he said. “There isn’t something that neither [Grant Adler or Lem Wash] can’t do. Both can run the ball and pass well and they’ve got plenty of weapons. It’s going to be a very difficult task for our defense.”
Rebuilding its run game with new skill players and protection for Aschenbrenner started with progression from Manhattan’s offensive line.
Senior Sam Shields (6-5, 285) has become well known in recruiting due to his commitment to Kansas State.
“People know about Sam because he has the size and he’s developed himself as a leader,” Schartz said. “Dayne has also developed as the season has gone on and I’m very pleased with progress from both players.”
BJ Young, who moved over from safety, has become the rock of the Manhattan running game. The senior has run for 1,226 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
“He’s had a nice season for us and gave us some stability at the position,” he added.
To say Manhattan’s offense is run-heavy might even be an understatement. It has run the ball 395 times, while only attempting 84 passes. Those rushing totals have led to 53 scores on the ground.
2019 Manhattan football statistics (through 10 games)
PASSING
Dayne Aschenbrenner, 43-of-83 (51%), 853 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT
RUSHING
BJ Young, 146 carries, 1226 yards, 21 TD
Dayne Aschenbrenner, 136 carries, 990 yards, 17 TD
RECEIVING
Tyler Higgins, 7 catches, 244 yards, 4 TD
Mason Reid, 7 catches, 148 yards, 0 TD
Tyce Hoover, 7 catches, 108 yards, 0 TD
DEFENSE
Jacob Hirschey, 3 INT
Chandler Marks, Michael Doiel, EJ Whitfield 1 INT
Nathaniel Hanson, 1 INT, 4 FR
Tyce Hoover, 1 INT, 2 FR
Ty’zhaun Jackson, 1 INT, 1 FR
Sequoia Robinson, 2 FR
Da’Shawn Edwards-Ross, Daron Island-Jones, BJ Young, Jeremiah Eustaquio 1 FR
TEAM STATISTICS
3,949 yards of offense (394 ypg)
3,091 rushing yards (309 ypg)
858 passing yards (85 ypg)