Unfortunate injuries plagued the Derby girls soccer program last season, but the Panthers gained a lot of experience across the lineup. How it will translate into this next season is the biggest unknown for head coach Paul Burke and his coaching staff.
“We’ll start a lot of sophomores and a junior that played tons of minutes last year,” Burke said. “Sometimes in soccer, it goes year by year, but we will have a huge transition [with] a lot of returning starters. Now, it is just finding how the pieces fit to make it a more consistent product.”
Derby is returning four All-League quality players from last season in senior Logan Riley, junior Kirsten Bourgeois, junior Annette Castillo and sophomore Bianka Schultz. The Panthers have quality pieces across the starting 11, but it is a mystery if there is a stable core or if anyone will step up into a leadership role.
“We have some girls that have some speed and girls that can play; it is just about finding the right place to put them in and having some team chemistry,” Burke said. “Not that we have bad chemistry, it is just we need a couple of people to step up that haven’t had to do it yet. Hopefully, the girls can step into a little more of a leadership role.”
According to Burke, senior Cyerra Boyer worked hard in the club season in the fall and has made significant strides in her game. Boyer missed the first couple weeks of spring practices because of the postseason run for the basketball team, but the Tabor College commit should be ready to hit the ground running.
Boyer could be a key piece for Derby to create opportunities for her teammates and finishing scoring opportunities off of what her teammates do.
“Cyerra had a great year playing club soccer in the fall, and I think she will be ready to go,” Burke said. “We are going to look to her to score some and create for her teammates. Of course, we won’t look to her to do everything, but if she can step up and just be consistent, that would be awesome for us.”
Producing goals is going to be yet another piece of the puzzle for Derby going into the season. The team will likely have to score by committee rather than relying on one player to find the back of the net.
There is an abundance of talent in the midfield, with six different options heading into the season. According to Burke, Bourgeois, freshman Mackenzie Cunningham, Boyer, Castillo, junior Ciana Tover and sophomore Rhaygen Willoughby could spend time in the center midfielder spots.
That depth in the midfield could help the Panthers create a lot of scoring chances and emphasize controlling the possession against its opponents. The mix-and-match midfield can help Derby move the ball efficiently throughout 80 minutes.
Riley was the standout player all season long for Derby last season as both a goal scorer and a defender. She was named a second-team all-state defender while also receiving league honors as both a defender and a forward.
The Panthers used her as a “secret weapon” last season and moved her out of her defensive position to score goals in close games, but Burke said sometimes that would backfire, so Riley will be staying on defense.
“We are going to make her the rock of the team,” Burke said. “She is going to be the center back to keep us in the game. We are going to final a way to try to score goals. We would rather do that than move her all over the place.”
Heading into a season of unknowns, Burke said that he is going into the season with an open mind, willing to try different formations and switching around his lineup to find what works.
“I think we are going to keep it light going into the season just to keep everyone involved,” Burke said. “Just getting a little more feedback from the girls trying to mix up some things. This season, we are going to roll the dice, see what happens, see the players fall into place and go from there.”
Derby kick off its season with two straight home games before jumping into the Titan Classic on March 28. The Panthers will have some time to make adjustments before opening league play on April 19.
Kickoff for its home opener against Wichita South on March 23 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.