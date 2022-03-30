Derby alum Nyjee Wright stepped on the Fort Hays State University campus poised to become a key player in the Tigers lineup following his best season. But he suffered an injury in the offseason which forced him to the sidelines.
Wright broke his foot and had to have surgery, which limited him to only nine games in the 2020-21 season.
“I broke my foot in the first couple of weeks of school, just playing pickup basketball, and I did something and made it pop,” Wright said. “I had to have surgery, and with COVID and everything, stuff kept getting pushed back, so I only played in a few games.”
Wright felt grateful to be back on the court. He said that he gained a new perspective for the game of basketball and performance on the court.
“[Being sidelined] helped me see the game a little differently,” Wright said. “Obviously, being out that long, having to have surgery, not being able to play, and being away does something to you, but seeing the game from the sideline helped me improve my performance on the court.”
This season, a healthy Wright saw his numbers exceed his sophomore season where he was the second leading scorer. He received an All-MIAA honorable mention nod after averaging 11.1 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the floor. Wright credited his teammates and coaches for helping him be in positions to make plays for his team.
“I think we had a good season; it was the best season I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wright said. “[Receiving the conference honor] was a huge accomplishment but we wish we would have made the tournament and had the chance to still be playing. I just thank my teammates and coaches for putting me in a position to be successful.”
The Tigers went 23-6 on the season, but the season came to a disappointing end after missing out on a tournament bid after a 53-50 loss to nationally ranked Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA tournament semifinal.
Wright notched his career-high with 18 points in an 89-71 win over Missouri Southern State on Jan. 20, but one of his favorite games of the year was a 78-76 overtime road win against Emporia State in December. Wright finished the game with 16 points as the Tigers had to come back after trailing 37-24 at halftime.
“I’d say [my favorite game was] the Emporia State game because they were a good team, and we were down at halftime,” Wright said. “We were able to battle back and come out with a win in overtime so that one sticks out the most.”
At Fort Hays State, Wright became one of the top three leading scorers for the Tigers in his senior season. He shot 41 percent from three-point range, which was something he worked on in the offseason.
Wright said that he built a lot of confidence throughout the season after every rep to help build the muscle memory and emphasized working on the three-point shot in the offseason.
Wright is on track to graduate in May with a bachelor’s in health and human performance and would like to stay around the game of basketball which might include helping around Derby.