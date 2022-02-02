Head coach Bill Ross had one word to describe sophomore Meya Howell:beast. It is well-earned as Howell is ranked number one at 191 in the Jan. 25 KWCA rankings.
Howell is on a path to revenge in her first year at Derby after taking second at 191 in the girls state tournament last season as a freshman at Wichita North.
After transferring to Derby this year, she was reacquainted with a familiar face in sophomore Amara Esha, the first girl’s state placer for the Panthers. Esha was actually the inspiration for Howell to consider joining wrestling.
“Amara started wrestling when she was younger, she transferred out of dance to wrestle, and I started looking up to her because not many girls were wrestling,” Howell said. “I never thought about getting into it, but my coaches at Wichita North convinced me, and then I ended up getting second at state.”
The friends since elementary school have a strong bond and help each other every day.
“It is so fun to be in the same wrestling room as her because whenever you feel like it is not your day or something, you always have that partner there to help and encourage you,” Howell said.
Having a full girls wrestling team is new at Derby, which is in its third season. According to Howell, it was an adjustment coming in because Wichita North had a thriving program.
Derby had a drop-off of returning girls, but Esha got a lot of support from transfers like Howell, who came in and focused on what needed to improve to make a strong team. Building relationships between the girls roster, coaches and even the boys roster has made the wrestling room like one big family and was vital for Howell.
The family aspect is a massive emphasis for Howell, saying that a team can’t win without a family bond.
Howell said that she had to step up and be a leader, but it was an easy transition because she has always been a leader. Before transferring, she was in line to become the team captain for North. It may feel strange telling upperclassmen to do something, but Howell makes sure she remains supportive of her teammates.
“It feels weird being in charge of seniors,” Howell said. “It feels weird, but I know God put me in this position for a reason, so I always do it to the best of my ability, but I try to be supportive and communicative to help with it.”
The future of wrestling at Derby is bright behind the current Panther roster. Howell believes that there are quality wrestlers that will be able to lay a foundation for the future through hard work and the desire to improve every day.
Howell has gained some perspective that the current team is building something special for the future of girls wrestling.
“Right now, we just think about the present, and we just want to come here and wrestle, but a lot of the coaches have helped me realize that we are not doing this just for us,” Howell said. “I’m excited to see all the girls that we helped pave the way for in the future, and I’m so excited for that.”
Howell’s freshman season was her first year of wrestling, and she was the runner-up at state wrestling. According to Howell, she wasn’t taking it as seriously and felt like she had nothing to lose, but in the final match, the pressure hit, and she did not want to let any of her coaches down.
After losing on something she knows now she can defend, Howell was happy with her first year of wrestling but made it a goal to push herself to work harder every day.
This season, Howell has worked on her shooting, which is something that she has come to enjoy. She has put in a lot of hours on the mat and said that it takes a lot of hard work, and that wrestling is almost a year-long thing to see results.
Howell knows that she has a target on her back, being the top dog of the weight class, but embraces the challenge and knows that regardless of who she is wrestling against, she will give it her all.
Howell set a goal to be a state champion in her second year of wrestling.
“I want to be one of the first girls champions at Derby,” she said. Howell knows that she has a long road ahead but is confident in the work she has put in.
“I’ve started communicating with my coaches more, and I am taking it more seriously. I want to make sure I have no regrets,” Howell said. “I put in a lot of work last year, but not as much as I should have. I know that I won’t have to look back and think that I didn’t do enough at practices. I know I am going to be ready.”