Could the change of the calendar be what’s needed to move high school sports back toward normalcy?
It’s a question most athletes and coaches have pondered as 2020 winds down. However, COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are likely here to stay through the remainder of the winter sports season.
Boys swimming was the first winter sport to begin and it carried little to no fan attendance due to the need of spreading out in the natatorium grandstands. Wrestling saw preventative measures put in place for larger tournaments, including hosting matches in multiple gyms inside the same venue.
A typical night of basketball includes a boys and girls game, but COVID-19 quarantine and close-contact tracing has helped cut that in half for districts across the state.
It has put an unprecedented strain on all students, athletes, coaches and teachers. Add in remote schooling and limited contact between peers and it makes a difficult situation that much harder.
“There is an underlying feeling of how this entire process just kinda sucks for these kids,” girls basketball coach Jodie Karsak said. “As a coach, I have to remember that these kids are so far out of their normal schedule. For a lot of them, their only contact with friends is in practice.”
It culminates as a balancing act for coaches, trying to find out the perfect ratio of care for protocols but also playing and competing as loose and free as possible.
“Sometimes we try too hard,” Karsak said. “The pressure gets to us and we can’t play like we need to when that’s there. The focus is there, absolutely, but sometimes there still has to be a reminder because of where life is right now.”
Boys basketball coach Brett Flory said it’s also important to connect the stressors that his players and teenagers face out of school or sports.
“We’re amidst something that’s a once-in-a-century kind of deal,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a kid with the pressure of social media and so many things they have going on. To throw a pandemic on top of it, it’s hard to comprehend what it would be like to be in their shoes.”
Wrestling coach Bill Ross said they’re being asked to change singlets between matches and shower when they’re accessible. It adds new layers to the complexity of tournaments and being prepared for matches.
At the same time, the longtime Derby coach said his senior wrestlers, in particular, have made a pact that they’ll take the steps needed to have a season.
“They don’t want to see the season get cut short and we’re seeing other kids step up, understanding that when Coach tells you to put your mask on, you put your mask on,” Ross said. “There are just little things like that where our seniors have stepped up.”
Flory spoke of practices over the summer, processing whether or not they’d come close to having a season.
“They were scared to death that we wouldn’t get to play at all,” he said. “The kids have been very resilient and they’re willing to do whatever they need to do to get a chance to play.”