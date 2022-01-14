Derby caught fire with a 30-point third quarter to improve to 5-3 on the season with a 54-76 win over Newton on Jan 14.
The win didn’t come without its share of adversity, as senior Jameer Clemons was unavailable due to picking up two technical fouls in the win over Campus earlier this week. The Panthers would have to find a way to win without one of its leading scorers and prominent character leaders.
“The main concern [without Jameer] is that he always provides us energy and leadership, and I thought the guys were pretty focused and locked in,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Between the Campus game and the McPherson tournament, this could have been a rat poison game where it would be easy to take the bait and not be ready to play… I thought we played pretty well.”
The Panthers relied on the three-ball and shots inside to help fill the gap Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with a 20 point night as Derby hit 16 threes to keep the lead for the majority of the game.
Fisher-Brown got help from senior Trent Parke and senior Deshawne Titus. Parke scored 17 points while Titus got 14 on the night.
“Guys are getting into their roles now, and we still take some quick shots when we need to trust the pass a little bit more,” Flory said. “When the ball moves, and we take care of the ball, although we didn’t do a great job in the first half, we are getting pretty good.”
Derby jumped out to an early 19-12 lead in the opening quarter. The Railers inched closer in the second half by getting shots in the inside, but Derby held a 30-23 lead at the break.
The Railers pulled within four a 26-30, but the Panthers had an answer to keep a comfortable and used the three-ball and open shots inside to score 30 in the third quarter.
It was a simple adjustment for the Panthers to jump out to a hot second half using the three-ball and moving the ball.
“We were taking what they were giving us,” Flory said. “They were really loading the paint and keeping them in front of us. We didn’t have much of a choice but to do that because it was available…At half, we made an adjustment to move the ball slot to slot, skip pass and that opened a few things up.”
That 30 point quarter was crucial as Newton hung in the game with a 23 point quarter. The Panthers continued to have success from three and kept the distance to secure the win.
The Panthers are feeling confident after a 2-0 week and sitting at 4-1 in league play. Derby has four of its last five games since returning from winter break and five of the last six using gritty team performances, solid defense, and clutch shooting.
Derby’s next challenge is taking that momentum into the midseason tournament in McPherson from Jan. 20-22.
“We are doing a lot of good things now,” Flory said. “We had a lot of things going on early in the year, and we were not as sharp as we wanted to be.”
NEWTON: 12 11 23 8 54
DERBY: 19 11 30 16 76
RAILERS: Slechta 12, Carr 12, Dorrell 11, Petz 9, Castro 6, Entz 4.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 20, Parke 17, Titus 14, Metzger 9, Thomas 7, Shields 4, Brown 3, Chadwick 1, Nikolov 1.