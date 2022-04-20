There is no better way to kick off a season than with a no-doubter home run in the first game of the season. Junior Braden Horn has carried that momentum into the midway point of the year and has been one of the critical bats for the Panthers out of the cleanup spot.
As of April 15, Horn is the team leader in RBIs with 14 on the year and is batting .500 through the first 10 games.
“[The home run against Bishop Carroll] gave me a big spark for the year, and it made me confident,” Horn said. “I trained a lot in the offseason, just working on identifying pitches to drive to the opposite field.”
Horn worked in the offseason to get quicker and added extra muscle to go with his 6’4” frame. Heading into the season, he said he felt like he had just grown into his body.
Batting in the four-hole is no easy task, but Horn embraces it and will be whatever his coaches need him to be to win. Horn emphasized working on offspeed pitches because that is typically what he will face batting cleanup. His ability to fight through at-bats, hit the ball to all parts of the field, and being a threat with the long ball makes him a pesky out.
According to head coach Todd Olmstead, Horn has been able to transfer the power and consistency seen in the batting cage into the game, which has been a huge difference.
“There is a huge difference from last year to now,” Olmstead said. “He is able to take the power and consistency from the cage into the game this year. Last season he struggled in game situations. I think as long as he stays the course with his approach, he will continue to have success.”
Not only does Horn carry a big bat for Derby, but he can also flash the leather as the catcher, which he started playing near the end of his fourth-grade year. His play has evolved as the level of competition escalated, and said that he has grown into it and put in a lot of work to be successful as one half of the battery.
According to Horn, he is in charge of calling signs and said that it took a lot of time to work with his pitchers to find what they like to throw and the different spins on the ball.
“It’s my first year catching most of these guys, and at first, I had to see every pitch just to know what it looked like,” Horn said. “Just the spin on the curveball and stuff like that. I think I’m getting a lot better at it, just knowing each guy and knowing their mechanics so I can help them out in the game.”
Horn emphasized that being on the same page with his pitcher is extremely important, and he likes to remind his teammates to take it one pitch at a time.